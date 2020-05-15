SPORTS BRIEFS

FORMULA ONE

Schumi wins influence vote

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher has been named the most influential person in Formula One history after a vote by fans on the sport’s official Web site. The result was revealed on Wednesday, the 70th anniversary of the first world championship grand prix at Silverstone in 1950. Ferrari great Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since he sustained serious head injuries in a ski accident in 2013, beat former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone with 61 percent of the vote in a head-to-head final. The German holds the record for titles and race wins (91), although six-time champion Lewis Hamilton is threatening to take both. In earlier rounds of the tournament, Schumacher beat legendary drivers Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna and Juan Manuel Fangio, as well as team founder Enzo Ferrari. An expert panel had produced a 32-name short list divided into four categories of drivers, team bosses, technical innovators and game changers. Thousands of fans participated in the voting, Formula One said, but did not give details.

ICE HOCKEY

Feaster joins US junior team

Theresa Feaster of Providence College has become the first woman on the coaching staff of the US national junior team as video coach, USA Hockey announced on Wednesday. She joins Ted Donato, Kris Mayotte and Steve Miller assisting Nate Leaman, who is also the head coach at Providence. That is where Feaster is heading into her ninth season and fifth as director of men’s hockey operations. She started as a graduate assistant, then became one of two women working full-time for a Division I men’s hockey team in 2016. “We’re extremely fortunate to have an experienced coaching and support staff in place,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the national junior team and assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “It’s a group that brings varied experience and perspective along with a winning pedigree.”

SOCCER

Alli robbed at knifepoint

Knife-carrying burglars early on Wednesday broke into Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli’s home in London, with the England playmaker escaping serious injury after being hit in a scuffle with the robbers. Alli, 24, has been in isolation at his house with his brother, their partners and a close friend, the Daily Mail reported, ahead of Tottenham resuming training. Two men broke in after midnight and, following an altercation with Alli, made off with jewelry. Alli and the other occupants of the house were said to be shaken by the ordeal, but otherwise unharmed. “Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support,” Alli wrote on Twitter. A police spokesperson told the newspaper: “Police were called at approximately [12:35am] on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet... Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewelry, including watches, before fleeing. One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.” No arrests have yet been made. Alli is scheduled to start training with Spurs next week ahead of the Premier League’s intended resumption next month.