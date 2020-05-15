FORMULA ONE
Schumi wins influence vote
Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher has been named the most influential person in Formula One history after a vote by fans on the sport’s official Web site. The result was revealed on Wednesday, the 70th anniversary of the first world championship grand prix at Silverstone in 1950. Ferrari great Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since he sustained serious head injuries in a ski accident in 2013, beat former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone with 61 percent of the vote in a head-to-head final. The German holds the record for titles and race wins (91), although six-time champion Lewis Hamilton is threatening to take both. In earlier rounds of the tournament, Schumacher beat legendary drivers Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna and Juan Manuel Fangio, as well as team founder Enzo Ferrari. An expert panel had produced a 32-name short list divided into four categories of drivers, team bosses, technical innovators and game changers. Thousands of fans participated in the voting, Formula One said, but did not give details.
ICE HOCKEY
Feaster joins US junior team
Theresa Feaster of Providence College has become the first woman on the coaching staff of the US national junior team as video coach, USA Hockey announced on Wednesday. She joins Ted Donato, Kris Mayotte and Steve Miller assisting Nate Leaman, who is also the head coach at Providence. That is where Feaster is heading into her ninth season and fifth as director of men’s hockey operations. She started as a graduate assistant, then became one of two women working full-time for a Division I men’s hockey team in 2016. “We’re extremely fortunate to have an experienced coaching and support staff in place,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the national junior team and assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “It’s a group that brings varied experience and perspective along with a winning pedigree.”
SOCCER
Alli robbed at knifepoint
Knife-carrying burglars early on Wednesday broke into Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli’s home in London, with the England playmaker escaping serious injury after being hit in a scuffle with the robbers. Alli, 24, has been in isolation at his house with his brother, their partners and a close friend, the Daily Mail reported, ahead of Tottenham resuming training. Two men broke in after midnight and, following an altercation with Alli, made off with jewelry. Alli and the other occupants of the house were said to be shaken by the ordeal, but otherwise unharmed. “Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support,” Alli wrote on Twitter. A police spokesperson told the newspaper: “Police were called at approximately [12:35am] on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet... Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewelry, including watches, before fleeing. One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.” No arrests have yet been made. Alli is scheduled to start training with Spurs next week ahead of the Premier League’s intended resumption next month.
The second stage of the inaugural Taipei T10 cricket tournament starts today in the capital, with livestream English commentary for viewers around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The TCA Indians and FCC Formosans topped their groups in the first stage, which gave them direct entry to the semi-finals, which are to be played next week. The playoffs today are to begin with the ICCT Smashers, the Chiayi Swingers and PCCT United competing in Pool 1, while the Taiwan Dragons, the Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are in Pool 2 tomorrow. The matches are at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District,
The Taiwan Dragons yesterday entered the semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament with two wins at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground before a thunderstorm halted play. The Dragons downed the Hsinchu Titans in a low-scoring and contentious encounter before rolling over the Taiwan Daredevils. Earlier yesterday, the Taipei City Government endorsed the tournament, with spokesman Chen Kuan-ting visiting in the morning as the temperature soared. Chen said that Taipei’s progress amid the COVID-19 pandemic “is being recognized globally — and today’s event is proof of our strength and success.” “All around the world, countries are closed and sports are postponed, but Taiwan is the
When Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair of controversial Nike running shoes that has sent rival companies scrambling to play catch-up in a business worth billions of dollars. The likes of Adidas, Asics, Brooks, Hoka, New Balance and Saucony have released or are about to unveil their own carbon-fiber versions of running shoes. Elite athletes wearing versions of the Vaporfly, the carbon plates of which lend a propulsive sensation to every stride, have set a rash of personal bests and Nike runners have practically swept the board in long
The decision to end the Ligue 1 season early brought celebrations in Marseille, who are looking forward to a return to the Champions League thanks to the fine work done by manager Andre Villas-Boas, but it remains to be seen if he will stay at a club with major financial problems. Olympique de Marseille were second when the season was suspended in the middle of March with 10 games remaining. They were well behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, but well clear of the chasing pack, so nobody disputes that they are worthy runners-up after the French government dashed hopes of the campaign