Quarantine required for golfers traveling to US to play: tour

Reuters, NEW YORK





PGA Tour players living outside of the US must undergo a quarantine period before playing tournaments, which are scheduled to restart next month amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour said on Wednesday.

The PGA Tour is planning a June 11 to 14 return to action at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, rolling out a layered testing approach that includes mandatory pretravel screening.

About 25 PGA Tour players reside outside of the US. Due to a 14-day quarantine applied to all people entering the US from abroad, they are encouraged to arrive early.

“The foundation of this plan is our belief that we can conduct a PGA Tour event throughout the entire property, with everybody practicing good social distancing,” senior vice president of tournament administration Andy Levinson told reporters.

Players and caddies would be asked to report to a testing site on arrival at tournaments, where they would undergo three testing methods: a questionnaire, a thermal reading and a nasal swab test.

“People who are waiting on test results would be allowed to go on site to practice and play, so long as they are practicing social distancing and would not be using any of the facilities on site,” Levinson said.

Maintaining social distancing would be the responsibility of individuals.

“While we’ve gotten used to this, it’s easy to forget, and sort of accidentally lapse and do something that is not recommended,” senior vice president and chief of operations Tyler Dennis said. “We’re going to try to create a culture where everyone is trying to help others out and conform with that.”

Players are expected to travel on charter flights between tournaments and Levinson expects an average weekly testing group of about 400 participants.

Leagues and professional sports organizations across North America are grappling with when and how they can safely return to competition, with sports-starved fans craving live events after most were suspended two months ago.

NASCAR is expected to resume its season with a fan-less race on Sunday, while Major League Baseball owners are expected to present a plan to players this week on opening the season.

PGA Tour chief tournaments and competitions officer Andy Pazder said that there is no specific target date to bring back fans.

“We obviously hope that there will be a point in time this summer where we are able to welcome back our fans on site,” he said. “We’re only going to return to golf when we can do it in a safe and responsible manner.”