PGA Tour players living outside of the US must undergo a quarantine period before playing tournaments, which are scheduled to restart next month amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour said on Wednesday.
The PGA Tour is planning a June 11 to 14 return to action at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, rolling out a layered testing approach that includes mandatory pretravel screening.
About 25 PGA Tour players reside outside of the US. Due to a 14-day quarantine applied to all people entering the US from abroad, they are encouraged to arrive early.
Photo: Reuters
“The foundation of this plan is our belief that we can conduct a PGA Tour event throughout the entire property, with everybody practicing good social distancing,” senior vice president of tournament administration Andy Levinson told reporters.
Players and caddies would be asked to report to a testing site on arrival at tournaments, where they would undergo three testing methods: a questionnaire, a thermal reading and a nasal swab test.
“People who are waiting on test results would be allowed to go on site to practice and play, so long as they are practicing social distancing and would not be using any of the facilities on site,” Levinson said.
Maintaining social distancing would be the responsibility of individuals.
“While we’ve gotten used to this, it’s easy to forget, and sort of accidentally lapse and do something that is not recommended,” senior vice president and chief of operations Tyler Dennis said. “We’re going to try to create a culture where everyone is trying to help others out and conform with that.”
Players are expected to travel on charter flights between tournaments and Levinson expects an average weekly testing group of about 400 participants.
Leagues and professional sports organizations across North America are grappling with when and how they can safely return to competition, with sports-starved fans craving live events after most were suspended two months ago.
NASCAR is expected to resume its season with a fan-less race on Sunday, while Major League Baseball owners are expected to present a plan to players this week on opening the season.
PGA Tour chief tournaments and competitions officer Andy Pazder said that there is no specific target date to bring back fans.
“We obviously hope that there will be a point in time this summer where we are able to welcome back our fans on site,” he said. “We’re only going to return to golf when we can do it in a safe and responsible manner.”
The second stage of the inaugural Taipei T10 cricket tournament starts today in the capital, with livestream English commentary for viewers around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The TCA Indians and FCC Formosans topped their groups in the first stage, which gave them direct entry to the semi-finals, which are to be played next week. The playoffs today are to begin with the ICCT Smashers, the Chiayi Swingers and PCCT United competing in Pool 1, while the Taiwan Dragons, the Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are in Pool 2 tomorrow. The matches are at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District,
The Taiwan Dragons yesterday entered the semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament with two wins at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground before a thunderstorm halted play. The Dragons downed the Hsinchu Titans in a low-scoring and contentious encounter before rolling over the Taiwan Daredevils. Earlier yesterday, the Taipei City Government endorsed the tournament, with spokesman Chen Kuan-ting visiting in the morning as the temperature soared. Chen said that Taipei’s progress amid the COVID-19 pandemic “is being recognized globally — and today’s event is proof of our strength and success.” “All around the world, countries are closed and sports are postponed, but Taiwan is the
When Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair of controversial Nike running shoes that has sent rival companies scrambling to play catch-up in a business worth billions of dollars. The likes of Adidas, Asics, Brooks, Hoka, New Balance and Saucony have released or are about to unveil their own carbon-fiber versions of running shoes. Elite athletes wearing versions of the Vaporfly, the carbon plates of which lend a propulsive sensation to every stride, have set a rash of personal bests and Nike runners have practically swept the board in long
The decision to end the Ligue 1 season early brought celebrations in Marseille, who are looking forward to a return to the Champions League thanks to the fine work done by manager Andre Villas-Boas, but it remains to be seen if he will stay at a club with major financial problems. Olympique de Marseille were second when the season was suspended in the middle of March with 10 games remaining. They were well behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, but well clear of the chasing pack, so nobody disputes that they are worthy runners-up after the French government dashed hopes of the campaign