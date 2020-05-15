Top cop fears ‘legislation’ only way to avert crowds

AFP, LONDON





Greater Manchester Police’s chief on Wednesday warned that legislation could be the only way to stop fans from gathering outside of stadiums if the Premier League restarts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier League organizers want to resume the postponed season behind closed doors next month and are thrashing out the controversial issue of where to play the remaining 92 fixtures.

The league has reportedly lobbied the government to allow them to play at each team’s stadium rather than at neutral venues.

The neutral ground plan, which was originally proposed in talks between Premier League stakeholders, has been criticized by several clubs, prompting the attempt to switch back to home and away games.

However, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins is not convinced that matches should be staged in major soccer cities like Manchester during the pandemic.

“What we’re fearful of is that people will turn up either at neutral grounds or at home grounds, and some of that could be particularly problematic,” Hopkins said.

“We’ve all got to get to a position where we feel it can be done safely without jeopardizing people’s health and that has to be the starting point for people,” he said.

“The next point then is what provisions can the clubs put in place to prevent people coming, and obviously we can use legislation where it’s applicable to stop that as well,” he added.

Controlling crowds is not impossible, but stopping people from gathering in the first place should be the priority to protect people’s health, Hopkins said.

“I’m not saying from a policing perspective it would be impossible to police, because clearly it wouldn’t,” he said. “We police hundreds of thousands of people in normal circumstances at events right across Greater Manchester.”

“But we are in very special and difficult times, and it remains a health issue, so the thought of large groups of people coming together and not practicing social distancing is a difficult one,” he added.

Hopkins pinpointed Manchester City’s home game against Premier League leaders Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium as a potential flash point in the bid to keep fans from gathering in large groups.

That match could even see Liverpool end a 30-year wait to win a league title.

“Liverpool coming to Manchester City I have no doubt would attract crowds whether they’re allowed in the ground or not,” Hopkins said. “It needs very, very careful thinking through.”