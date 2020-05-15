German Football League unveils restart measures

Players arriving in several sparsely populated team buses, substitutes wearing masks and goal celebrations limited to elbow bumps — when German soccer returns to the pitch this weekend, it will have to follow a draconian set of guidelines.

The German Football League presented political leaders with a 51-page document of guidelines to earn the right for the Bundesliga to become the first of Europe’s big five leagues to resume action.

The matches would be surrounded by extraordinary measures to protect players and officials from the risk of novel coronavirus infection.

A sign promoting good personal hygiene that reads: “That’s how we protect ourselves” hangs outside the Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion — home of the Bundesliga’s second-tier Dynamo Dresden — in Dresden, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The weighty text underlines that “all of the measures are conditional on the fact that they do not divert indispensable resources from the fight against COVID-19 for the rest of the population.”

The central pillar of the league’s plan is the mass testing of players, coaches and backroom staff. They are to be tested at least twice per week and once on the eve of matches.

Any who test positive for the virus would be separated from the rest of the team.

The decision to quarantine teams rests with authorities in each of Germany’s federal states. The entirety of second-division Dynamo Dresden were placed in quarantine after two players tested positive, but Borussia Moenchengladbach, in a different state, continued to train after cases were found among their squad.

Only about 300 people would be allowed into the stadium on match days. They would be divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group.

Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers would be allowed on the pitch.

In the otherwise empty stands there would be just a handful of reporters and TV camera operators.

Outside of stadiums is the third category of personnel, including security guards. It would be the police’s job to prevent supporters from gathering outside the venues.

The teams would arrive in several buses to ensure that each occupant is sitting 1.5m apart. Everyone in the vehicles must wear masks.

The social distancing rules must also be respected in changing rooms.

When players take to the pitch, handshakes are banned, there are to be no team photographs or handshakes and no team pennants can be exchanged.

Players and the match officials would not need to wear masks, but everyone else on the pitchside would, including substitutes on the bench. The match balls would be disinfected regularly during the action.

Players have been told that physical contact should only be made as a result of play during the match, and embracing or high-fives to celebrate goals is to be strictly avoided.

“Contact with elbows or feet is preferred,” the document says.

The league has urged players to show “exemplary behavior.”

Eight pages of the health document detail the measures that TV teams must take to avoid contact, including erecting plastic screens between interviewers and interviewees.

Just 10 journalists would be admitted to each match. There would be no press conferences and the mixed zone where reporters can normally ask players questions is to be closed.

Wherever possible, visiting teams must book an entire hotel or, at the very least, entire floors. The hotel has to be disinfected before the players arrive. Players would be banned from hotels’ exercise rooms and must respect the required distance from their teammates even at mealtimes.

At home, players must live in near-quarantine conditions, without seeing their neighbors or friends. The same rules would apply to all of a player’s family members.

The players would not even be permitted to do the family’s shopping.