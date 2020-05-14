SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





GOLF

Ko, Park to play skins match

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young is to take on No. 3 Park Sung-hyun in a skins match on May 24, with the two South Korean golfers set to donate their winnings to charity, Yonhap news agency reported yesterday. The match at the Sky 72 Golf & Resort in Incheon, South Korea, is to have a 100 million won (US$81,645) prize, although the event would be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re hoping everybody will overcome the coronavirus pandemic as quickly as possible and return to normal life,” the players said in a statement. “With that in mind, we’ll try to play the best golf we can in support.” In the skins format, values are placed on each hole, with a player having to win the hole outright to pocket the money. Tied holes see the money carried over to the next hole.

RUGBY UNION

No more post protector tries

Tries can no longer be scored by grounding the ball against the post protector, World Rugby announced on Tuesday. The rule change, effective immediately, was approved by the global governing body’s council on Tuesday. World Rugby, explaining the amendment to law eight, said that with defending players currently obliged to stay behind the goal line, and post protector shape and size increasing for welfare reasons, it was increasingly difficult for teams to legally defend the area. It also pointed to “extreme cases” in which the padding had been lifted or moved by defending teams to make it harder for their opponents to score tries, thereby exposing players to an increased risk of injury. From now on the post protector would no longer be considered an extension of the goal line. “World Rugby’s mission is to make the game as simple, safe and enjoyable to play as possible,” World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said. “This law amendment reflects that mission. By stipulating that an attacking team can no longer score against the post protector and therefore must ground the ball in-goal, this gives defending teams a fair chance of preventing a try from being scored.”

SUMO WRESTLING

Sumo wrestler dies of virus

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler infected with the novel coronavirus has died, becoming the first sumo wrestler to die from COVID-19, the Japan Sumo Association announced yesterday. Wrestler Shobushi, whose real name is Kiyotaka Suetake, was hospitalized last month and died yesterday in a Tokyo hospital due to multiple organ failure related to the coronavirus, Japan Broadcasting Corp said. Shobushi made his professional debut in 2007 out of the Takadagawa stable and his best career ranking was No. 11 in sandanme, the fourth-highest division. Last month, the association announced that five wrestlers at the Takadagawa stable had tested positive for the virus. It is not clear whether the other wrestlers have recovered. Last week, the association announced that the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, scheduled for May 24 to June 7 at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, had been canceled due to the pandemic. The Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka, Japan, was held behind closed doors in March, but the association decided that was not possible for this month’s tournament after the government extended a nationwide state of emergency until at least the end of the month.