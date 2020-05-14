GOLF
Ko, Park to play skins match
World No. 1 Ko Jin-young is to take on No. 3 Park Sung-hyun in a skins match on May 24, with the two South Korean golfers set to donate their winnings to charity, Yonhap news agency reported yesterday. The match at the Sky 72 Golf & Resort in Incheon, South Korea, is to have a 100 million won (US$81,645) prize, although the event would be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re hoping everybody will overcome the coronavirus pandemic as quickly as possible and return to normal life,” the players said in a statement. “With that in mind, we’ll try to play the best golf we can in support.” In the skins format, values are placed on each hole, with a player having to win the hole outright to pocket the money. Tied holes see the money carried over to the next hole.
RUGBY UNION
No more post protector tries
Tries can no longer be scored by grounding the ball against the post protector, World Rugby announced on Tuesday. The rule change, effective immediately, was approved by the global governing body’s council on Tuesday. World Rugby, explaining the amendment to law eight, said that with defending players currently obliged to stay behind the goal line, and post protector shape and size increasing for welfare reasons, it was increasingly difficult for teams to legally defend the area. It also pointed to “extreme cases” in which the padding had been lifted or moved by defending teams to make it harder for their opponents to score tries, thereby exposing players to an increased risk of injury. From now on the post protector would no longer be considered an extension of the goal line. “World Rugby’s mission is to make the game as simple, safe and enjoyable to play as possible,” World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said. “This law amendment reflects that mission. By stipulating that an attacking team can no longer score against the post protector and therefore must ground the ball in-goal, this gives defending teams a fair chance of preventing a try from being scored.”
SUMO WRESTLING
Sumo wrestler dies of virus
A 28-year-old sumo wrestler infected with the novel coronavirus has died, becoming the first sumo wrestler to die from COVID-19, the Japan Sumo Association announced yesterday. Wrestler Shobushi, whose real name is Kiyotaka Suetake, was hospitalized last month and died yesterday in a Tokyo hospital due to multiple organ failure related to the coronavirus, Japan Broadcasting Corp said. Shobushi made his professional debut in 2007 out of the Takadagawa stable and his best career ranking was No. 11 in sandanme, the fourth-highest division. Last month, the association announced that five wrestlers at the Takadagawa stable had tested positive for the virus. It is not clear whether the other wrestlers have recovered. Last week, the association announced that the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, scheduled for May 24 to June 7 at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, had been canceled due to the pandemic. The Spring Grand Sumo Tournament in Osaka, Japan, was held behind closed doors in March, but the association decided that was not possible for this month’s tournament after the government extended a nationwide state of emergency until at least the end of the month.
The second stage of the inaugural Taipei T10 cricket tournament starts today in the capital, with livestream English commentary for viewers around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The TCA Indians and FCC Formosans topped their groups in the first stage, which gave them direct entry to the semi-finals, which are to be played next week. The playoffs today are to begin with the ICCT Smashers, the Chiayi Swingers and PCCT United competing in Pool 1, while the Taiwan Dragons, the Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are in Pool 2 tomorrow. The matches are at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District,
The Taiwan Dragons yesterday entered the semi-finals of the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament with two wins at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground before a thunderstorm halted play. The Dragons downed the Hsinchu Titans in a low-scoring and contentious encounter before rolling over the Taiwan Daredevils. Earlier yesterday, the Taipei City Government endorsed the tournament, with spokesman Chen Kuan-ting visiting in the morning as the temperature soared. Chen said that Taipei’s progress amid the COVID-19 pandemic “is being recognized globally — and today’s event is proof of our strength and success.” “All around the world, countries are closed and sports are postponed, but Taiwan is the
When Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair of controversial Nike running shoes that has sent rival companies scrambling to play catch-up in a business worth billions of dollars. The likes of Adidas, Asics, Brooks, Hoka, New Balance and Saucony have released or are about to unveil their own carbon-fiber versions of running shoes. Elite athletes wearing versions of the Vaporfly, the carbon plates of which lend a propulsive sensation to every stride, have set a rash of personal bests and Nike runners have practically swept the board in long
Raymond Lee had been traveling the world by bicycle for two years when COVID-19 erupted and he suddenly found himself stranded in the West African nation of Guinea. After cycling through Europe and then across the Sahara, the 33-year-old South Korean was in Guinea, heading south, when the government shut the borders in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. “When I was in Guinea, this thing became really serious,” said Lee, a former flight attendant. He was repeatedly turned away from hotels in the capital, Conakry, in what Lee described as a prejudiced reaction to the pandemic. “They didn’t let me