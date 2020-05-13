Next year’s World Baseball Classic called off: reports

Reuters and AFP, TOKYO





Next year’s World Baseball Classic (WBC) is off, according to multiple reports.

Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes on Monday reported that the 20-team event will not be played because of the COVID-19 pandemic. USA Today, citing two sources, also reported that the WBC has been canceled.

Baseball is scheduled to return to the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which have been pushed back to July next year, so international baseball remains on the calendar for next year.

The WBC was scheduled to be played in ballparks in Taiwan, Japan and the US from March 9 ro March 23 next year, with the semi-finals and final at Marlins Park in Miami.

“Basically, the only thing missing is an official announcement,” Rojas cited a source as saying.

In a statement to ESPN Deportes, the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC), a governing body of the WBC, said there had been no decision about the event.

“The WBSC-sanctioned World Classic is jointly organized by MLB and the MLB Players Association, with whom we are in constant contact,” the WBSC said. “Together with the MLB, we periodically review the status and any possible changes in the tournament in general, and also, currently, due to the security measures implemented regarding the coronavirus pandemic.”

The US won the last WBC in 2017, defeating Puerto Rico in the final.

The quadrennial event likely would not be played before 2023, Rojas said, explaining that the WBC is part of the MLB collective-bargaining agreement that is due to expire in December next year.

Meanwhile, the Japanese baseball league could start as soon as next month after its postponement due to the coronavirus, Nippon Professional Baseball commissioner Atsushi Saito said, raising the hopes of fans.

Saito on Monday met with medical experts and separately held talks with representatives of Japan’s 12 professional teams, which he said would work toward a start of the league next month.

“The 12 teams agreed to make efforts so that the season can start in the latter half of June, on the condition that all necessary preparations can be made, while carefully monitoring the spread of the infection,” Saito said in a statement.

The announcement came as Japanese media reported that the season, originally scheduled to open on March 20, could start on June 19.

Baseball is Japan’s most popular sport, with even the youth leagues getting national TV coverage.

Saito said that it was too early to set a date, adding that he would monitor developments in Taiwan and South Korea, where professional teams have returned to action largely behind closed doors.

He confirmed that the league’s annual All-Star game in July would be canceled and it remained unclear whether some of the regular season would have to be scrapped if play resumes.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Japan has been falling and the government is expected to lift a state of emergency in much of the nation this week, leaving safety restrictions in place in a few hotspots, such as Tokyo.

Medical experts advising the league have said that Japan needs to ramp up testing to ensure the safety of players, staff and communities hosting games.

Teams and officials must also receive the approval of various communities to travel in and out of their regions, experts said.

They have also warned that Japan would inevitably see further waves of infection and have called on the league to draw up plans for that eventuality.