‘Stay away,’ German fans warned ahead of restart

AFP, BERLIN





The Bundesliga returns on Saturday in empty stadiums, but German fans are being warned to stay away and authorities have said that matches could be halted if too many supporters gather outside the grounds.

German soccer is blazing a trail among Europe’s top leagues by resuming two months after it was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but its strategy is fraught with risks.

In a soccer-mad nation which boasts the highest average attendances in the world, will supporters banished from stadiums be able to stay away?

Borussia Moenchengladbach fans dressed as ghosts hold a sign that says “Ghost game we want to go inside” outside Borussia-Park ahead of their side’s Bundesliga match against Cologne in Moenchengladbach, Germany, on March 11. Photo: Reuters

In Saxony, where third-placed RB Leipzig are due to host SC Freiburg on Saturday afternoon, state Minister of the Interior Roland Woeller issued a clear threat.

“Fans must not use matches behind closed doors as an excuse to gather in front of the stadiums or elsewhere,” Woeller said. “This could lead to matches being stopped.”

His concerns are justified.

Several hundred fans gathered in Moenchengladbach when the hosts beat Cologne 2-1 on March 11 — the only previous Bundesliga match played behind closed doors, just days before the shutdown.

Eintracht Frankfurt have appealed to their fans to stay away before they resume their season against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

“We’ve talked a lot with our fans and said: ‘Listen guys, don’t show up at the stadium,’” Frankfurt sports director Fredi Bobic told ESPN.

Under Bundesliga rules put in place to resume the season, the hosts are responsible for ensuring fans do not try to approach the stadium to support their team from a distance.

After weeks of meticulous planning, and the mass testing of players and backroom staff, it would be a nightmare for the Bundesliga if the fans were to derail the fragile recovery attempt.

German Football League (DFL) chief executive Christian Seifert does not expect fans to play into the hands of critics who fear they would mass outside grounds, despite large public events being banned in the nation.

Seifert accused the critics predicting that supporters would fail to respect the pleas for restraint of making “sweeping statements.”

“I don’t believe that the fan scene and the fan organizations will do their critics ... the favor of behaving in exactly the way” that those doomsayers fear, he said.

The DFL boss said that all the talks he had held on the issue “do not give any indication” that supporters would gather.

Broadcaster Sky has agreed to show some of Saturday’s matches on a free-to-air TV channel, allaying fears that fans would gather in bars or public places which have a subscription for the pay-per-view service.

However, Seifert said that while they are taking every reasonable step to discourage fans from meeting up, “the DFL’s responsibility ends at a certain point.”

The centerpiece of Saturday’s return to action is Borussia Dortmund at home to Schalke 04 in the Ruhr derby, a match which would usually draw a crowd of 82,000 to Signal Iduna Park.

Instead, it is to be the first time the fixture is played behind closed doors since it began in 1925.

Germany’s huge stadiums are set to remain empty for the foreseeable future and there are fears among supporters that the “Ultras” — hardcore fan groups — would lose their hard-earned influence at their clubs.

Some of the groups are opposed to matches being played in empty stadiums, because they feel the initiative is driven by financial reasons.

The clubs are eager to finish the season before June 30 to collect about 300 million euros (US$325 million) due from TV contracts.

Helen Breit of the nationwide supporters group “Unsere Kurve” (Our Curve) said that she would refuse to watch a single match without fans on TV.

“For me, football is in the stadiums,” she told the Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung. “I’ve been going to almost every Freiburg match for more than 10 years and watching football on TV is not an option for me.”

Another fan group feels that the resumption of soccer during a pandemic, which has claimed more than 7,600 lives in Germany, shows how “sick” professional soccer has become.”

“A continuation of the season would be sheer mockery of the rest of society,” German ultras groups said in a joint statement last month. “Professional football is sick enough and should remain in quarantine.”

However, for the vast majority of fans the decision to play the nine remaining rounds of matches behind closed doors makes the best of a bad situation.

Even if the fans cannot be in the stands in person, Moenchengladbach have found a novel way of allowing them to be seen by the players — for 19 euros fans can buy a cardboard cutout of themselves which would be placed on the terraces of Borussia-Park.