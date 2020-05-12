Afghanistan’s Shafiqullah Shafaq on Sunday was banned from all forms of cricket for six years after accepting charges relating to match-fixing.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said that the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman had fixed or tried to fix matches in the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League T20 in 2018 and in last year’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
“Shafaq has been charged for breaches of the anti-corruption code which relates to fixing or contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to any agreement,” the ACB said in a statement. “Shafaq was also charged for seeking, accepting, offering or agreeing to accept any bribe or other reward to fix or to contrive in any way or otherwise to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any domestic match.”
“This is a very serious offense where a senior national player is involved in the corruption of a high-profile domestic game,” ACB senior anti-corruption manager Sayed Anwar Shah Quraishi said. “The player had also attempted, but failed to get one of his teammates to engage in corruption in another high-profile game during the BPL 2019.”
The ACB said that Shafaq is willing to contribute to future integrity education programs to help younger players learn from his mistakes.
Shafaq played the last of his 46 Twenty20 internationals for Afghanistan in September last year.
