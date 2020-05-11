Germany’s plans to restart competitive soccer on Saturday suffered an early setback after the entire team of second-tier Dynamo Dresden were placed in a two-week quarantine after two players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bundesliga side announced on their Web site that tests taken on Friday had shown two new positive cases and local health authorities had ordered the team into quarantine.
“After an intensive analysis of the situation, the health authority in Dresden ... decided on Saturday that the entire second-division squad, including the coaching and support team, must now go into a 14-day quarantine at home,” the club said. “Due to the quarantine measures, [the club] will not be able to travel to Lower Saxony for the away game on match day 26 as planned.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Dynamo Dresden were scheduled to play Hannover 96 on Sunday next week in their first game back, following the stoppage that was caused by the coronavirus lockdown.
“In the past few weeks, we have made an enormous effort in terms of personnel and logistics to strictly implement all of the prescribed medical and hygienic measures,” Dynamo sports manager Ralf Minge said. “We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the DFL [German Football League] to coordinate all further steps. The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in games over the next 14 days.”
The league this week announced that it would restart on Saturday after being given the green light by the government.
The league has drawn up a detailed set of regulations for training and matches to reduce to a minimum the risk of transmitting the virus, including stringent testing.
However, the question of how to respond to positive tests is out of the hands of the league, as German law states that any response to cases is a matter for local health authorities.
DFL chief executive Christian Seifert told broadcaster ZDF that the aim is still to finish the season.
“We said from the beginning that this was something we needed to be prepared for. If a 14-day quarantine is now scheduled, then we have to deal with it next week in the spirit of the game plan,” Seifert said. “At the moment, however, this does not upset our timetable. The DFL has been working on this concept for a long time and we have always stressed that it is the local health authorities that decide on each individual case, on each team.”
“For the second division, where 81 matches are still to be played, two of Dynamo Dresden’s matches cannot be played at the moment, but we are not changing our goal of finishing the season,” he added.
The league has been on hold since the middle of March because of the coronavirus, which has brought soccer to a standstill around the world. Germany’s progress in resuming its soccer season is being closely watched by other leagues.
The DFL on Monday said that it had registered 10 positive cases in a blanket test of 1,724 players and staff at its 36 first and second-division clubs.
