Source: MLB to cut amateur draft from 40 rounds to five

AP, NEW YORK





Major League Baseball is to cut its amateur draft from 40 rounds to five this year, a move that figures to save teams about US$30 million.

Clubs gained the ability to reduce the draft as part of their March 26 agreement with the players’ association and MLB plans to finalize a decision next week to go with the minimum, a person familiar with the decision said on Friday on condition of anonymity.

There are only to be 160 players drafted — by far the fewest since the annual selection started in 1965 — and the combined value of their signing bonus pools is US$235,906,800, while the amount of signing bonus pool money eliminated is US$29,578,100.

Teams made the move with the season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the sport trying to cut expenses to cope with revenue losses.

“Given the negligible economic impact to what’s already a cheap acquisition cost, this approach is grossly shortsighted,” agent Jeff Berry said. “To drastically reduce opportunity and talent and talent pools, it stunts growth and diversity at all levels.”

The start date of the draft is to remain June 10, but the deadline to sign would likely be pushed back from July 10 to Aug. 1, while the draft would be cut from three days to two, the person said.

As part of the agreement with the union, slot values to determine signing bonus pools would remain at last year’s levels and players passed over in the draft are limited to signing bonuses of US$20,000 or less.

That might induce more high-school players to elect to go to college.

“You can’t afford to live when you sign for US$20,000 in the minor leagues,” agent Scott Boras said. “They also may develop in college to be first rounders, which is the category we’re looking for, so it gives you more opportunity to have more first rounders.”

Berry said the decision was part of “furtherance down that slippery slope of diminishing the value and the importance of players,” and linked it to other moves that players decry and to the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

“For any ownership group that supports this course of action as advisable or, frankly, is so cash-strapped that this mid-six-figure savings is a financial necessity, they should do everyone a favor, including their fellow owners, and sell their franchises,” he said.

“On every major league team, development and scouting departments are extremely upset about this,” Boras said. “This is strictly about minimal short-term economic benefit that could cost millions of dollars, with the loss of a No. 1 pick being injured or a No. 1 pick not developing to the full stature of his potential.”