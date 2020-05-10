Souza’s positive virus test hangs over UFC return

AFP, MIAMI, Florida





The controversial mixed martial arts card scheduled for yesterday in Florida was to go ahead as planned despite one of the undercard fighters testing positive for COVID-19.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza was dropped from the Jacksonville event after he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday. He had arrived in Florida earlier in the week.

Two of Souza’s corner team also tested positive for the coronavirus.

“UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19,” organizers said in a statement late on Friday night. “All three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises.”

Middleweight Souza was scheduled to fight Uriah Hall on the undercard of the televised Ultimate Fighting Championship 249 event, which was to held without spectators.

Souza attended the weigh-in wearing a mask and was kept at a distance from Hall, who also had a mask and gloves on.

Although Souza — who is not showing symptoms — was dropped from the event, the other 11 bouts were to go ahead, with officials saying that the other 23 fighters on the card had all tested negative.

“Brother I know it sucks,” Hall wrote on Twitter on Friday. “I’m sorry you have to go through this. I am beyond devastated for the missed opportunity.”

The card is UFC chief Dana White’s attempt to drag the mixed martial arts series out of coronavirus quarantine.

White, who has also announced cards for May 13 and May 16 in Jacksonville, insisted before Souza tested positive that the production would not put anyone at risk.

“Listen, we have families, too,” White told CNN Sport. “I have a family — I don’t want to hurt my family. I don’t want to die.”

White’s controversial plans to stage a fight card in April on an Indian tribal reservation in California were thwarted.

But he got the green light in Florida to hold bouts without spectators from Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jacksonville, headlined by an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

Both fighters made weight on Friday at a weigh-in where media members and most UFC staff were kept at a distance, those closer to the fighters wore masks and the scale was sanitized.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis opened the door when he gave “essential services” status to employees at pro sports and media productions with a national audience.