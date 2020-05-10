The controversial mixed martial arts card scheduled for yesterday in Florida was to go ahead as planned despite one of the undercard fighters testing positive for COVID-19.
Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza was dropped from the Jacksonville event after he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday. He had arrived in Florida earlier in the week.
Two of Souza’s corner team also tested positive for the coronavirus.
“UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19,” organizers said in a statement late on Friday night. “All three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises.”
Middleweight Souza was scheduled to fight Uriah Hall on the undercard of the televised Ultimate Fighting Championship 249 event, which was to held without spectators.
Souza attended the weigh-in wearing a mask and was kept at a distance from Hall, who also had a mask and gloves on.
Although Souza — who is not showing symptoms — was dropped from the event, the other 11 bouts were to go ahead, with officials saying that the other 23 fighters on the card had all tested negative.
“Brother I know it sucks,” Hall wrote on Twitter on Friday. “I’m sorry you have to go through this. I am beyond devastated for the missed opportunity.”
The card is UFC chief Dana White’s attempt to drag the mixed martial arts series out of coronavirus quarantine.
White, who has also announced cards for May 13 and May 16 in Jacksonville, insisted before Souza tested positive that the production would not put anyone at risk.
“Listen, we have families, too,” White told CNN Sport. “I have a family — I don’t want to hurt my family. I don’t want to die.”
White’s controversial plans to stage a fight card in April on an Indian tribal reservation in California were thwarted.
But he got the green light in Florida to hold bouts without spectators from Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jacksonville, headlined by an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.
Both fighters made weight on Friday at a weigh-in where media members and most UFC staff were kept at a distance, those closer to the fighters wore masks and the scale was sanitized.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis opened the door when he gave “essential services” status to employees at pro sports and media productions with a national audience.
SECOND WEEKEND: A crew producing the tourney’s livestream were briefly put at risk when FCC Formosans’ Anthony Liu put one of his five sixes onto the roof of their tent Anthony Liu continued his good form at the Taipei T10 Cricket league, even putting the new-to-the-game technical crew in danger with one six over forward-square at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground yesterday. The FCC Formosans opener cracked the first half-century of the tournament, although Vishwajit Tawar of the Chiayi Swingers later in the day bettered Liu’s innings of 51 against the ICCT Smashers. However, the crew who are producing the livestream for the tournament — which was put together to serve cricket-starved fans worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic — were momentarily put at risk when Liu put one of his five sixes onto
Former Haiti international Judelin Aveska on Sunday scored the only goal of the match as Hang Yuan edged Ming Chuan University 1-0, while Taipower and Tatung scored big wins over bottom-of-the-table teams, and Taichung Futuro shut out Taiwan Steel for a surprise 1-0 victory in the Hua Nan Bank Taiwan Football Premier League. At Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City, Hang Yuan midfielder Lin Ming-wei almost gave the home side the lead in the 20th minute when the former Taiwan youth team captain collected a long pass in the penalty area and hit a bicycle-kick with his back to
HEADING TO THE MAJORS? R.J. Anderson on CBSSports yesterday listed Rakuten Monkeys batter Chu Yu-hsien as the top player to watch from Taiwan and South Korea. Chu Yu-hsien on Sunday set the record for fastest player to 10 home runs in Taiwanese professional baseball as the Rakuten Monkeys defeated the CTBC Brothers 9-3, a day after they recorded their 1,000th win. Facing left-handed pitcher Jose de Paula in the fourth inning, Chu drilled a fastball over the right-field fence for a two-run homer as the Monkeys cruised past the Brothers at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium. Lan Yin-lun also contributed to the Monkeys’ victory, going three for four with four RBIs to help starting pitcher Weng Wei-chun pocket the win. Weng yielded six hits and three runs before departing
The 1981 Major League Baseball season began with Fernandomania and ended with a classic World Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees — Mike Schmidt slugged his way to a second consecutive Most Valuable Player award and Nolan Ryan pitched another no-hitter. However, perhaps the best way to describe baseball in 1981 is by recounting Pete Rose’s pursuit of the National League’s (NL) career hits record. He tied the record in June, but then had to wait until August to break it — because a strike shut down the sport for about two months. All Rose could