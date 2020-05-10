NFL tickets are on sale, but fans might not be ready for them amid virus fears

Bloomberg





The NFL officially released its 2020 schedule — a best-case look at how the season might go if the US’ most popular sport can play games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule, delayed a month, usually jump-starts billions of dollars in sales of tickets and TV ads, but this year is not typical.

Baseball, basketball and hockey are on hold because of the coronavirus, and the MLB especially has drawn criticism for its refund policies.

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton, back, attempts to tackle New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in Super Bowl LIII at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3 last year. Photo: Jason Getz-USA TODAY

Brokers surveyed by the Action Network Inc said that they usually see about 15 percent of their NFL volume in the hours after the league’s schedule is released.

Ticket agency Seat Insiders CEO Josh Stine wrote on Twitter on Thursday that “not a single request has come in so far to our team, when normally we would have sold significant volume tonight.”

However, SeatGeek, an authorized NFL partner, said that secondary sales in the 12 hours after the release of the schedule more than doubled from last year.

The NFL’s official position is that the 17-week season is expected to start on time, although the plans have been disrupted with facilities closed and team activities halted.

League commissioner Roger Goodell this week laid out a multi-phase plan for reopening facilities, saying that clubs should be ready to go by the end of next week.

The memo included eight pages of safety guidelines.

This week, the NFL also adopted a ticket-refund plan for all 32 teams.

Anyone who buys a ticket directly through an NFL team would have the option for a full refund or credit toward future tickets.

Beyond that, teams can get creative — and many are likely to offer fans extra incentives to choose credit over a refund.

SINGLE GAMES

A handful of teams, including the New York Jets, have decided not to sell single-game tickets yet.

The Jets said in a statement that it was the “prudent thing to do” for fans.

While some of the rules sound like they might handicap resellers, that marketplace is in full swing with its own refund policies.

For example, SeatGeek has said that along with Ticketmaster, it would refund any transaction for NFL games that are canceled or take place without fans in the seats.

SeatGeek is the primary ticket vendor for the Dallas Cowboys, the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Las Vegas Raiders, which are moving to a new town and new stadium, were the most-popular and most-expensive team on SeatGeek, with average resale prices of US$588.

The Los Angeles Rams, who also have a new stadium, were the second-most popular, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which added Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during the off-season, had the third-highest volume and the fourth-highest price (US$353).