After years of infighting over US$112 million in legal fees in an NFL concussion case, a federal appeals court has approved a plan that would give nearly half of the money to a single law firm.
The decision on Thursday grants New York-based Seeger Weiss more than US$51 million — more than 10 times the amount of any other firm, including the lawyers who filed the first cases in 2012.
Lawyer Christopher Seeger steered the negotiations that led to a surprise settlement in 2013. He also managed the case through several appeals.
Photo: AFP
The settlement, expected to cost the NFL more than US$1 billion over time, spared the league a trial over claims that it long hid what it knew about the link between concussions and brain injuries.
Fund managers have approved US$785 million in claims and paid out US$681 million to more than 1,000 retired players or their families.
More than 12,000 of the about 20,500 retirees have gotten baseline testing.
Seeger on Friday said that he is proud that the settlement is “providing much needed care and support to former NFL players in need.”
Lawyers who challenged the fee split complained that US Senior District Judge Anita B. Brody, of Philadelphia, had asked Seeger — and not an outside party — to recommend how much each firm should get.
Some firms represented more than 1,000 players, while Seeger directly represented only about 20.
“As the Third Circuit has repeatedly concluded, the district court carefully managed this litigation and showed extraordinary involvement in the stewardship of a complicated class action settlement,” Seeger said.
Lawyer Craig Mitnick — whose split of the pot was about US$675,000 — said that the court did not fully explain its reasoning, adding that oral arguments set for last month were canceled amid the COVID-19 courthouse shutdown.
“It was almost like a disregard for the facts, a rushed decision to get it off the docket,” Mitnick said, adding that the claims process was difficult, prolonged and ultimately disappointing for many of his clients.
As of the latest fund report issued on Monday, about 35 percent of submitted claims have been paid, 31 percent denied and 10 percent withdrawn, while the rest are being processed. The average payout is about US$650,000, according to the report.
“The majority of the players didn’t get the benefit of the bargain that they thought they would,” Mitnick said.
The settlement offers compensation of as much as US$5 million for the most serious illnesses linked to football concussions — including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Lou Gehrig’s disease and past deaths involving chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
However, later cases of CTE, which some call the signature disease of football, are excluded.
