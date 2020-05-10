Without live fans, cricket’s ‘magic’ up in smoke: Kohli

AFP, NEW DELHI





Cricket would be robbed of its “magical moments” if games must take place in empty stadiums when the sport emerges from its pandemic lockdown, India captain Virat Kohli said on Friday.

“It might happen,” the star batsman said. “I honestly don’t know how everyone’s going to be able to take that, because we are used to playing in front of so many passionate people.”

“It will be played at a very good intensity, but that feel of the crowd connecting with the players, everyone feeling that tension around the stadium, those emotions are difficult to recreate,” he told the Star Sports television channel.

India captain Virat Kohli plays a shot against New Zealand on day two of their second Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 1. Photo: AFP

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted all major sports and cricket is suffering without its cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), which should now be reaching its final stages.

“We will play the sport how it’s supposed to be played, but those magical moments will be very difficult to come by,” Kohli said.

Some soccer leagues in Europe are making plans to restart in empty stadiums, but the IPL has not announced its intentions.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that it is “exploring all options,” but there are major doubts about whether the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup can start in Australia in October.

Alex Carey, the Australia wicketkeeper-batsman who was to play for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, said that it would be a “hollow feeling” if games are played in front of empty stands.

“Cricket as we’re used to it is going to be different for a bit,” Carey said in an Instagram session with the Delhi Capitals’ official Web site.

“There’s the T20 World Cup and the IPL that we’re all looking to play, but it’s hard to picture anything without the fans,” Carey added. “It’s going to be a hollow feeling, but I feel the fans will at least have some live cricket to look forward to on TV.”