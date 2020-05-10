Italy’s Ian McKinley defended the Azzurri’s dire Six Nations record as the Irish-born flyhalf’s inspiring return to elite rugby after being blinded in one eye has been turned into the documentary Lo Sguardo Oltre, or Look Beyond, which follows his life from Dublin to Treviso.
McKinley missed out when the film was screened at the Cannes and Venice film festivals last year, as the 30-year-old was busy training.
The Dubliner, who has played for his adopted country since November 2017, defends the Azzurri despite a 15th Six Nations wooden spoon beckoning when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the tournament in March.
Photo: AFP
“There’s a lot of criticism thrown at the Italian national team with the Six Nations results and not winning for a long time,” McKinley said from his home in Treviso. “The players know that — we all know that — but people are working very hard to try and rectify that.”
“We’re all competitors, we all want to win, not winning games hurts a lot,” added McKinley, whose final game for Italy was a 29-10 Rugby World Cup warm-up defeat against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in August last year.
“You see players working their butts off day in and day out, trying to close the gap and trying to get that elusive win,” said McKinley, who does not like to lose.
Look Beyond also tells the story of his fight — with the help of his brother, Philip, and specially designed goggles — to find a way back on the field.
He lost the sight in his left eye when a player’s stud punctured his eyeball in January 2010.
The former Leinster and Ireland Under-20 stand-off was forced to retire a year later, ending his dream of playing for Ireland.
“[It’s] a story of two brothers who join forces to overcome the problems deriving from Ian’s disability,” Italian director Lia Beltrami said of the 67-minute documentary. “Their story is meant to inspire all those young people who lose heart due to disabilities, loneliness and inner pain and never give up.”
