There is no one more unbeatable in men’s tennis than Novak Djokovic when the Serb is at his best, former world No. 4 American Todd Martin has said.
Reigning world No. 1 Djokovic has established himself as one of the best to ever play the game and the Serb’s Grand Slam haul of 17 is just three behind the 20 that Roger Federer has amassed.
While Federer is nearing the end of a glittering career — the Swiss player turns 39 in August — Spanish left-hander Rafael Nadal, with 19 majors, is just one behind and is to celebrate his 34th birthday next month.
Djokovic, who is to turn 33 later this month, is the youngest of the so-called “Big Three.”
The triumvirate have shared the last 13 Grand Slam titles, re-energizing the GOAT — greatest of all time — debate.
“Roger is the most aesthetically pleasing I have ever seen,” Martin, who was briefly part of Djokovic’s coaching team in 2009 and 2010, told Tennis365. “He is pleasing with the serve, he is pleasing with the return, offence, defense ... everything he does really looks beautiful.”
PHYSICALITY
“For me though, if Novak is right, if Novak is confident and comfortable with his physical status and is really focused, I’ve never seen anybody more unbeatable,” Martin said. “This guy has played the game better than anyone else ever has, in my opinion.”
Djokovic was in imperious form before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the circuit to a halt in early March.
He lifted the ATP Cup with Serbia, won an eighth Australian Open title and then completed a fifth triumph at the Dubai Tennis Championships, extending his unbeaten run to 21.
‘WAY BETTER’
“His athleticism is from another world,” said Martin, who reached two Grand Slam finals. “His return of serve is way better than any other returner of serve ever — and I mean way better.”
“Having worked with him, when he is focused, he has that ‘I’m going through a brick wall mentality,’” Martin added. “Now, he is not always focused, but when he is — and we have seen this for long stretches — he doesn’t have to play great. He is that much of a fighter and thrives on it.”
The virus forced the cancellation of this year’s Wimbledon for the first time since World War II, while the French Open was pushed back from this month to September, shortly after the scheduled end of the US Open.
Federer, who is ranked fourth, last played at the semi-finals of the Australian Open, where he lost to Djokovic, before undergoing keyhole surgery on his knee in February.
Federer is a “natural,” Martin said, adding that he still expects the Swiss to challenge for Grand Slam titles when the season resumes.
