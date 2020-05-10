Nike’s rivals play catchup in marathon shoe wars

AFP, PARIS





When Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge made history by beating the two-hour mark for the marathon, the Kenyan was wearing a pair of controversial Nike running shoes that has sent rival companies scrambling to play catch-up in a business worth billions of dollars.

The likes of Adidas, Asics, Brooks, Hoka, New Balance and Saucony have released or are about to unveil their own carbon-fiber versions of running shoes.

Elite athletes wearing versions of the Vaporfly, the carbon plates of which lend a propulsive sensation to every stride, have set a rash of personal bests and Nike runners have practically swept the board in long distance events — they took 31 of the 36 podium places at the six major marathon last year.

Kipchoge wore an AlphaFly prototype boasting three carbon-fiber plates when he dipped under two hours in Vienna on Oct. 12 last year, while compatriot Brigid Kosgei was in ZoomX Vaporfly Next percent shoes featuring a single plate when she set a startling new women’s record of 2 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds in Chicago a day later.

Critics have been quick to question the advantage Nike-wearing athletes suddenly enjoy.

That led to World Athletics stepping in to limit the thickness of the sole to 40mm (Vaporfly are 36mm) and one embedded plate, while also insisting that running shoes had to be commercially available from the middle of March to be allowed in elite competition — that is, no more prototypes.

“My belief is that shoes with carbon-fiber plates are part of the long-term evolution of running shoes and part of the continued innovation that has been at the center of running shoe development since the early 1970s,” said US-based journalist Brian Metzler, author of Kicksology: The Hype, Science, Culture and Cool of Running Shoes.

“I believe those shoes are fair for several reasons, but the biggest is that they do not artificially create energy, but instead only maximize the force and energy a runner naturally puts into his or her stride,” Metzler said.

Tennis, skiing, cycling, golf and soccer evolved because of advancements in equipment, he added.

“The key is that, at some point, all competitors must have access to similar or equal technology to ensure an equal playing field,” he said.

Adidas, Asics, Brooks and Saucony, following Nike and Hoka, are this year releasing marathon shoes on sale to all runners, in time for the Tokyo Olympic Games, postponed to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic could favor Nike, Metzler said.

“Several brands have delayed or postponed shoe launches because of the pandemic and shoe sales and marketing have decreased, partially because races, race expos and running stores have been postponed or closed,” he said.

While there were “great new shoes” from several brands, he said he was “not sure how much exposure they’ll get this spring and summer.”

All shoe companies are also looking at the best way of riding out what is proving to be an economically disastrous pandemic that has seen factory shutdowns in Asia, said Geoff Burns, a biomechanics and sport performance researcher at the University of Michigan.