CRICKET
India to accept quarantine
The India team are prepared to undergo quarantine to salvage a Test series against Australia, a top official said yesterday. Virat Kohli’s men are scheduled to contest a four-Test series in Australia toward the end of the year, but would need to isolate for two weeks under current COVID-19 rules. Board of Control for Cricket in India treasurer Arun Dhumal said that the Test team were willing to make that sacrifice to save the series, which Cricket Australia needs to replenish its coffers. “There is no choice — everyone will have to do that [quarantine]. You would want to resume the cricket,” Dhumal told Fairfax newspapers. “Two weeks is not that long a lockdown.” Australia this month dethroned India as the world’s top-ranked Test team, setting up the series as a blockbuster rivalry. The series would also generate hundreds of millions of dollars for a host organization struggling during the shutdown. Revenue from the series is so important to Cricket Australia that it has proposed adding a fifth Test, which would mean ditching a one-off Test against Afghanistan in November. Dhumal said it was “too early” to make a call on extending the Test series, suggesting that Indian broadcasters would prefer more limited-overs matches instead, because they generate more money. “They will want to have revenue and revenue most likely will come from ODIs or T20s much more than a Test match,” he said.
SOCCER
Son completes basic training
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min yesterday finished his three-week military training in South Korea and was right near the top of the class. The 27-year-old Son entered the Marine Corps training camp on the southern island of Jeju on April 20 for a basic training period that he undertook while the Premier League was suspended in Britain because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing restrictions still in place in South Korea meant Son’s graduation ceremony yesterday was closed to the public. That did not stop dozens of fans waiting outside. South Korean media reported that Son was presented with an award given to the five top-performing trainees in the group of 157 and achieved a perfect record in shooting.
RUGBY UNION
NZR to lay off staff
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is to lay off half of the organization’s fulltime staff and have the other half reapply for their jobs as part of cost-cutting to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, state media reported yesterday. “We’re working through consultation with our people at the moment on that and it’s obviously a challenging time for rugby so we are taking all steps to make sure we communicate directly with our staff,” NZR chief executive Mark Robinson told Radio New Zealand. The report came despite optimism in the governing body that elite rugby competition, suspended since March, would as early as Monday be given the green light to restart when the New Zealand government decides whether to ease social restrictions. Robinson said that NZR was dealing with “an incredibly challenging time” and like other businesses in challenging positions because of COVID-19, it was seeing a significant reduction of revenue through the course of the year.
A federal judge on Friday dismissed the US women’s soccer team’s bid for equal pay, rejecting claims that the players had been underpaid. In a 32-page ruling, Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles tossed the women’s claim of pay discrimination, ruling in favor of the US Soccer Federation (USSF). Klausner did allow the women’s case for unfair treatment in areas such as travel, housing and medical support to proceed to trial, set for June 16 in Los Angeles. However, the judge said that the equal pay claims — the central plank of the case — had
The Taiwan Dragons produced a surprise pair of dominant performances at the Taipei T10 Cricket League yesterday, winning their two games, although the TCA Indians topped Group 1. The Dragons upset the Hsinchu Titans with some strong hitting after being sent in to bat in the first match on the third day of competition. Rishi Josula clattered 43 runs with four fours and three sixes in just 22 deliveries to set a batting standard that was not bettered at the Yingeng Cricket Ground yesterday. He and Adam Hopkins (23) put on 58 for the second wicket after opener Athula Senadeera contributed 16 from
SECOND WEEKEND: A crew producing the tourney’s livestream were briefly put at risk when FCC Formosans’ Anthony Liu put one of his five sixes onto the roof of their tent Anthony Liu continued his good form at the Taipei T10 Cricket league, even putting the new-to-the-game technical crew in danger with one six over forward-square at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground yesterday. The FCC Formosans opener cracked the first half-century of the tournament, although Vishwajit Tawar of the Chiayi Swingers later in the day bettered Liu’s innings of 51 against the ICCT Smashers. However, the crew who are producing the livestream for the tournament — which was put together to serve cricket-starved fans worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic — were momentarily put at risk when Liu put one of his five sixes onto
CERTAIN AMID UNCERTAINTY: An Indian Olympic official said that the nation is capable of hosting big-ticket events, although rights might not be known until 2025 India will step up its battle to win the 2032 Olympic Games and other international events when the COVID-19 pandemic eases, Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra said on Friday. Ten years after hosting the Commonwealth Games, Batra said that his nation had lessons to learn, but would not be deterred. “We are serious and definitely pitching for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games and the 2032 Olympics,” Batra said. India has already written expressions of interest to the International Olympic Committee, but faces reported competition from Thailand, Russia and Colombia for the 2026 event. Queensland in Australia, Shanghai and a potential joint bid between