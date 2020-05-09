SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

India to accept quarantine

The India team are prepared to undergo quarantine to salvage a Test series against Australia, a top official said yesterday. Virat Kohli’s men are scheduled to contest a four-Test series in Australia toward the end of the year, but would need to isolate for two weeks under current COVID-19 rules. Board of Control for Cricket in India treasurer Arun Dhumal said that the Test team were willing to make that sacrifice to save the series, which Cricket Australia needs to replenish its coffers. “There is no choice — everyone will have to do that [quarantine]. You would want to resume the cricket,” Dhumal told Fairfax newspapers. “Two weeks is not that long a lockdown.” Australia this month dethroned India as the world’s top-ranked Test team, setting up the series as a blockbuster rivalry. The series would also generate hundreds of millions of dollars for a host organization struggling during the shutdown. Revenue from the series is so important to Cricket Australia that it has proposed adding a fifth Test, which would mean ditching a one-off Test against Afghanistan in November. Dhumal said it was “too early” to make a call on extending the Test series, suggesting that Indian broadcasters would prefer more limited-overs matches instead, because they generate more money. “They will want to have revenue and revenue most likely will come from ODIs or T20s much more than a Test match,” he said.

SOCCER

Son completes basic training

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min yesterday finished his three-week military training in South Korea and was right near the top of the class. The 27-year-old Son entered the Marine Corps training camp on the southern island of Jeju on April 20 for a basic training period that he undertook while the Premier League was suspended in Britain because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing restrictions still in place in South Korea meant Son’s graduation ceremony yesterday was closed to the public. That did not stop dozens of fans waiting outside. South Korean media reported that Son was presented with an award given to the five top-performing trainees in the group of 157 and achieved a perfect record in shooting.

RUGBY UNION

NZR to lay off staff

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is to lay off half of the organization’s fulltime staff and have the other half reapply for their jobs as part of cost-cutting to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, state media reported yesterday. “We’re working through consultation with our people at the moment on that and it’s obviously a challenging time for rugby so we are taking all steps to make sure we communicate directly with our staff,” NZR chief executive Mark Robinson told Radio New Zealand. The report came despite optimism in the governing body that elite rugby competition, suspended since March, would as early as Monday be given the green light to restart when the New Zealand government decides whether to ease social restrictions. Robinson said that NZR was dealing with “an incredibly challenging time” and like other businesses in challenging positions because of COVID-19, it was seeing a significant reduction of revenue through the course of the year.