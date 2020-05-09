The decision to end the Ligue 1 season early brought celebrations in Marseille, who are looking forward to a return to the Champions League thanks to the fine work done by manager Andre Villas-Boas, but it remains to be seen if he will stay at a club with major financial problems.
Olympique de Marseille were second when the season was suspended in the middle of March with 10 games remaining. They were well behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain, but well clear of the chasing pack, so nobody disputes that they are worthy runners-up after the French government dashed hopes of the campaign restarting.
In an Instagram post, Villas-Boas called it an “extraordinary achievement.”
Photo: AP
Marseille have not been in the Champions League since 2013, but they had finished fifth last season under Rudi Garcia and Villas-Boas knew he was arriving at a club with little money to spend.
He had to do without arguably Marseille’s best player, winger Florian Thauvin, for almost the whole campaign because of injury, but the Portuguese has breathed new life into the careers of Dimitri Payet and goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.
In addition, he has got the best out of those new faces who did come in, like Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez and ex-Boca Juniors striker Dario Benedetto.
The former Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur coach has rebuilt his own reputation by reviving a team who are wildly popular across France and remain the country’s only winners of the Champions League, having taken the inaugural edition in 1993.
Now, a decade after they last won Ligue 1, they are heading back to Europe’s top table, but their ability to compete with the continent’s best is in doubt because of their financial situation, and there is uncertainty surrounding Villas-Boas’ future as a result.
“I am very happy in Marseille. I don’t want to look for another club. I don’t want to go back to the Premier League,” the 42-year-old told RMC radio from his native Portugal, where he has been spending lockdown.
“I obviously want to go into the Champions League with Marseille, but ... if the conditions are not there for us to do a good job, I don’t think it’s worth it.”
Spending since American tycoon Frank McCourt bought the club in 2016 has been way beyond the limits set out in UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.
UEFA in March announced that Marseille had been referred to the adjudicatory chamber of their Club Financial Control Body for not complying with an agreement to balance their books.
A federal judge on Friday dismissed the US women’s soccer team’s bid for equal pay, rejecting claims that the players had been underpaid. In a 32-page ruling, Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles tossed the women’s claim of pay discrimination, ruling in favor of the US Soccer Federation (USSF). Klausner did allow the women’s case for unfair treatment in areas such as travel, housing and medical support to proceed to trial, set for June 16 in Los Angeles. However, the judge said that the equal pay claims — the central plank of the case — had
The Taiwan Dragons produced a surprise pair of dominant performances at the Taipei T10 Cricket League yesterday, winning their two games, although the TCA Indians topped Group 1. The Dragons upset the Hsinchu Titans with some strong hitting after being sent in to bat in the first match on the third day of competition. Rishi Josula clattered 43 runs with four fours and three sixes in just 22 deliveries to set a batting standard that was not bettered at the Yingeng Cricket Ground yesterday. He and Adam Hopkins (23) put on 58 for the second wicket after opener Athula Senadeera contributed 16 from
SECOND WEEKEND: A crew producing the tourney’s livestream were briefly put at risk when FCC Formosans’ Anthony Liu put one of his five sixes onto the roof of their tent Anthony Liu continued his good form at the Taipei T10 Cricket league, even putting the new-to-the-game technical crew in danger with one six over forward-square at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground yesterday. The FCC Formosans opener cracked the first half-century of the tournament, although Vishwajit Tawar of the Chiayi Swingers later in the day bettered Liu’s innings of 51 against the ICCT Smashers. However, the crew who are producing the livestream for the tournament — which was put together to serve cricket-starved fans worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic — were momentarily put at risk when Liu put one of his five sixes onto
CERTAIN AMID UNCERTAINTY: An Indian Olympic official said that the nation is capable of hosting big-ticket events, although rights might not be known until 2025 India will step up its battle to win the 2032 Olympic Games and other international events when the COVID-19 pandemic eases, Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra said on Friday. Ten years after hosting the Commonwealth Games, Batra said that his nation had lessons to learn, but would not be deterred. “We are serious and definitely pitching for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games and the 2032 Olympics,” Batra said. India has already written expressions of interest to the International Olympic Committee, but faces reported competition from Thailand, Russia and Colombia for the 2026 event. Queensland in Australia, Shanghai and a potential joint bid between