Juventus star Paulo Dybala on Wednesday revealed that he has been given the all-clear six weeks after contracting COVID-19, but Serie A rivals Torino confirmed that one of their players had tested positive.
“Many people talked in the past weeks ... but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care,” the 26-year-old Argentina forward wrote on Twitter.
However, city rivals Torino revealed that an unnamed player had been diagnosed with the virus during testing of players and staff, as Serie A teams return to individual training this week.
“During the first medical tests carried out on the Torino FC players, a positivity to COVID-19 emerged,” the northern club said in a statement. “The football player, currently asymptomatic, was immediately placed in quarantine and will be constantly monitored.”
Torino have been one of the clubs to express concerns about a return to competition, as Italy grapples with the pandemic.
Torino president Urbano Cairo this week said that there are “divergent opinions,” even if officially all 20 Serie A teams have backed completing the season suspended since March 10.
Dybala was one of three Juventus players to test positive along with Italy defender Daniele Rugani and France’s Blaise Matuidi.
On Thursday, the Italian Football Federation is to meet with the government’s Technical Scientific Committee to discuss the medical protocol for group training scheduled on May 18.
However, Italian Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora warned that it was “impossible to set a date” for a return to Serie A action before seeing how the contagion evolves over the coming weeks.
A federal judge on Friday dismissed the US women’s soccer team’s bid for equal pay, rejecting claims that the players had been underpaid. In a 32-page ruling, Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles tossed the women’s claim of pay discrimination, ruling in favor of the US Soccer Federation (USSF). Klausner did allow the women’s case for unfair treatment in areas such as travel, housing and medical support to proceed to trial, set for June 16 in Los Angeles. However, the judge said that the equal pay claims — the central plank of the case — had
For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control. While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures. Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks. While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms. Sung Ming-yen, the founder
The Taiwan Dragons produced a surprise pair of dominant performances at the Taipei T10 Cricket League yesterday, winning their two games, although the TCA Indians topped Group 1. The Dragons upset the Hsinchu Titans with some strong hitting after being sent in to bat in the first match on the third day of competition. Rishi Josula clattered 43 runs with four fours and three sixes in just 22 deliveries to set a batting standard that was not bettered at the Yingeng Cricket Ground yesterday. He and Adam Hopkins (23) put on 58 for the second wicket after opener Athula Senadeera contributed 16 from
SECOND WEEKEND: A crew producing the tourney’s livestream were briefly put at risk when FCC Formosans’ Anthony Liu put one of his five sixes onto the roof of their tent Anthony Liu continued his good form at the Taipei T10 Cricket league, even putting the new-to-the-game technical crew in danger with one six over forward-square at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground yesterday. The FCC Formosans opener cracked the first half-century of the tournament, although Vishwajit Tawar of the Chiayi Swingers later in the day bettered Liu’s innings of 51 against the ICCT Smashers. However, the crew who are producing the livestream for the tournament — which was put together to serve cricket-starved fans worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic — were momentarily put at risk when Liu put one of his five sixes onto