Dybala gets virus all-clear

AFP, MILAN, Italy





Juventus star Paulo Dybala on Wednesday revealed that he has been given the all-clear six weeks after contracting COVID-19, but Serie A rivals Torino confirmed that one of their players had tested positive.

“Many people talked in the past weeks ... but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care,” the 26-year-old Argentina forward wrote on Twitter.

However, city rivals Torino revealed that an unnamed player had been diagnosed with the virus during testing of players and staff, as Serie A teams return to individual training this week.

“During the first medical tests carried out on the Torino FC players, a positivity to COVID-19 emerged,” the northern club said in a statement. “The football player, currently asymptomatic, was immediately placed in quarantine and will be constantly monitored.”

Torino have been one of the clubs to express concerns about a return to competition, as Italy grapples with the pandemic.

Torino president Urbano Cairo this week said that there are “divergent opinions,” even if officially all 20 Serie A teams have backed completing the season suspended since March 10.

Dybala was one of three Juventus players to test positive along with Italy defender Daniele Rugani and France’s Blaise Matuidi.

On Thursday, the Italian Football Federation is to meet with the government’s Technical Scientific Committee to discuss the medical protocol for group training scheduled on May 18.

However, Italian Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora warned that it was “impossible to set a date” for a return to Serie A action before seeing how the contagion evolves over the coming weeks.