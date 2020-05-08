Infectious disease specialist Priya Sampathkumar is asked every day by her two teenaged sons when they can expect to see basketball games again as she and other Mayo Clinic doctors seek to answer that question — now with the NBA’s help.
With support from the league for a study on antibody testing, the Rochester, Minnesota-based clinic aims to further the medical world’s understanding of COVID-19’s effects.
This week, NBA teams were told about the study as the league invited players and staff members to volunteer to take part.
Photo: AP
“I think this is one step toward understanding when we might be able to open things back up,” Sampathkumar said. “It’s certainly not that at the end of the study, we’re going to be able to say: ‘OK, on X, Y and Z dates everything can open up again.’”
However, every effort helps, which is why the NBA has asked teams to assist if they can, telling them that the study would also help doctors understand the prevalence in the population of asymptomatic people or those with only mild symptoms.
“From a team perspective, and saying this broadly across all teams, participation across the NBA allows for more robust information from the community at large in providing prevalence data,” Memphis Grizzlies physician Jimmie Mancell said.
It is a relatively simple process: Teams are to receive materials from the researchers, have phlebotomists collect specimens and ship the specimens back to the Mayo Clinic.
Participants would also fill out a survey to gauge their level of potential exposure.
Within two days, the test results would be known — and because this is about antibodies, it would not take resources away from those doing other testing to identify those who are sick with COVID-19.
The study also aims to identify more patients who could donate plasma and improve care for patients who are dealing with the coronavirus — plus potentially move researchers closer to a vaccine.
“It does help to assess the prevalence of antibodies within society in general and certainly for those players who participate with the NBA in terms of exposure,” NBA Sports Medicine director John DiFiori said. “Obviously, the goal here is to help support research. The more participation we have, the better we’re able to achieve that.”
NBA teams are expected to get the go-ahead to reopen practice facilities for limited use as early as today, less than two months after the COVID-19 outbreak forced the suspension of the season.
With head and assistant coaches barred, and scrimmages forbidden, the workouts are unlikely to resemble business as usual for the NBA, but would nonetheless be a step toward normalcy for a league whose season was upended in dramatic fashion in March.
Players would be required to wear masks inside team facilities, “except during the period when they are engaged in physical activity,” a league memo said.
Teams must also thoroughly disinfect any equipment used, from basketballs to weight room equipment.
Modifications to stay-at-home orders could play a factor in which teams can resume workouts, with some US states reopening and others maintaining strict social distancing procedures.
The Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets are among those considering opening facilities right away, according to media reports, as Texas and Colorado stay-at-home orders have expired.
Additional reporting by Reuters
