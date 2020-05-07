The head of the WTA Tour has voiced support for a merger with the ATP Tour following calls led by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to integrate the men’s and women’s circuits.
In an interview with the New York Times published on Tuesday, WTA chief executive Steve Simon said that a unified circuit makes sense.
“I’m not afraid of the full merger — I never have been,” Simon told the Times. “I would certainly be the first to support it... Obviously it’s a long and winding road to get there, but I think it makes all the sense in the world.”
Photo: AFP
Simon’s remarks came after Federer and Nadal voiced support for a merger last month.
“Just wondering ... am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?” Federer wrote on Twitter.
Federer’s statement drew enthusiastic support, with Nadal and trailblazing women’s tennis legend Billie Jean King among those aligning with the Swiss ace.
“I agree and have been saying so since the early 1970s,” King wrote on Twitter. “One voice, women and men together... Let’s make it happen.”
“I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men’s and women’s tennis in one only organization,” Nadal added.
In his interview with the Times, Simon said that any unification was still in the distant future, but that the climate of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could provide the impetus to agree on a merger.
“This is a unique time,” Simon said. “Crisis and challenges can sometimes provide opportunity as well. There’s going to be no shortage of accountants, tax attorneys, attorneys and everybody else that is involved with it. It would take time, but conceptually it might not take as long. If you agree on the goal, you can usually get things done quicker.”
As the ATP and WTA tours have been on hiatus during the pandemic, with several tournaments either canceled or postponed, both have been forced to take cost-cutting measures.
Simon told the Times that a merger would not be necessary to ensure the WTA Tour’s survival.
“This isn’t about trying to save the WTA,” Simon said. “We’ll be fine, but look, if we’re going to do the right business thing and we’re finally going to bring the sport together, I think the WTA would be very supportive of this concept.”
