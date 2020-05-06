Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has suggested using weighted balls to help pace bowlers generate swing without risking health when cricket resumes after the COVID-19 shutdown.
The traditional way of shining the ball by rubbing it with sweat and saliva to generate swing is likely to be discontinued on health grounds when cricket restarts after the pandemic has subsided.
Australian ball manufacturer Kookaburra says it is developing a wax applicator to enhance the shine and aid swing, but Warne offered an alternative.
Photo: AP
“Why can’t the ball be weighted on one side so it always swings? It would be like a taped tennis ball or like with the lawn bowls,” the Australia great told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast. “I’m not sure you’d want it to hoop around corners like Wasim [Akram] and Waqar [Younis], but it could swing and give the seamer something on flat wickets when it’s hot and the pitch is at its flattest on day two, day three.”
Pakistan greats Akram and Younis are considered the foremost exponents of reverse swing, which is generated by shining one side of the ball while keeping the other side rough.
A weighted cricket ball would also pre-empt any ball-tampering, leg-spinner Warne said.
“You wouldn’t have to worry about anyone tampering with it with bottle tops, sandpaper or whatever. It would be a good competition between bat and ball,” he said.
Warne, who retired in 2007 with 1,001 international wickets, said compared with the bat, the ball used in cricket has not really evolved over the years.
“If you pick up one of the bats you started with in the ’80s, and then one you used at the end of your career, it’s like four of your old ones stuck together — but the thing is lighter,” he said. “So why has the ball not evolved? If anything, it has got worse.”
For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control. While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures. Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks. While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms. Sung Ming-yen, the founder
A federal judge on Friday dismissed the US women’s soccer team’s bid for equal pay, rejecting claims that the players had been underpaid. In a 32-page ruling, Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles tossed the women’s claim of pay discrimination, ruling in favor of the US Soccer Federation (USSF). Klausner did allow the women’s case for unfair treatment in areas such as travel, housing and medical support to proceed to trial, set for June 16 in Los Angeles. However, the judge said that the equal pay claims — the central plank of the case — had
MILESTONES: Chou Chun-san became the first person to win SBL titles as both a player and coach, while the Brew Crew set records for scoring and margin of victory Taiwan Beer last night dominated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 117-78 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City to cap their season by winning the Super Basketball League (SBL) championship crown, with their high-scoring performance setting several league final records. Taiwan Beer point guard Chiang Yu-an played in a manner befitting his leadership role on the team, as he came through while under pressure in the decisive Game 7 to score a team-high 24 points to go with nine assists and was voted SBL Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his standout performance throughout the series. Chiang had help from
Former MLB star slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a comeback in Taiwan, the first nation to start its baseball season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. “I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” 47-year-old Ramirez told the Web-based Taiwan Times in an interview published on Wednesday adding that his goal was to “find a roster spot” in the CPBL. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game,” said Ramirez, who was an All-Star 12 times during an 18-year MLB career and won the World Series twice with the Boston Red