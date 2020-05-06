Taylor Fritz says return before US Open ‘unrealistic’

Rising US tennis star Taylor Fritz on Monday said that he is in the best shape of his life preparing to come out of quarantine, but believes it is unrealistic to expect that to happen before the US Open in August.

With both the ATP and WTA tours suspended until the middle of July at the earliest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fritz is making the best of isolation at his house in Los Angeles.

The world No. 24 has a gym set up at home and use of a private tennis court.

“I am spending more time working out than in training these days. There is nothing else I can really do,” Fritz said.

The American said that he could play tomorrow if the ATP Tour restarted and believes his extra work during isolation could pay dividends when it does resume.

“I could [play] right now. I have been practicing enough to keep my level and then with all the gym stuff I have been doing, I am in the best shape ever,” he said. “I am ready to go.”

“I think this time is going to be really interesting when all the players come back to play, because then you are going to see which players took the time to work on their fitness and get stronger, and what players didn’t work during this time,” he added.

The pandemic has played havoc with the tennis season, causing the cancelation of Wimbledon and pushing the French Open back until September.

The tournament organizer is hopeful that the US Open, scheduled to begin in New York on Aug. 25, can go ahead, but Fritz is not so sure.

“They are aiming for a certain time, but I think that time is a little bit unrealistic,” he said. “The goal is to play the US Open, but personally I don’t know how they are going to be able to do that. They want to be optimistic, but it is tough as it keeps being pushed back.”

The enforced break came at a bad time for Fritz, who reached his first ATP Tour final before losing to Rafael Nadal at the Abierto Mexicano.

“That was a really big result for me, so I would say that after that my season was going really well, and I was excited to bring that momentum into Indian Wells and Miami,” the 22-year-old said. “So it kind of sucks that they were canceled, as I thought I had a good streak going.”

The uncertainty provides extra challenges for players, but holding a career-high ranking of 24 helps give Fritz some peace of mind.

“Mentally it is tough without having a start date. It would be easier if we had a start date,” he said. “At least, for me, mindset-wise I am in a good place because I have a pretty high ranking, so I am happy.”

Although focused on being ready when play resumes, Fritz has been enjoying having a little bit of time away to relax and play some video games.

He took his real-life good form into Sunday’s Stay At Home Slam, in which he won US$1 million for charity playing Mario Tennis alongside doubles partner, Tik Tok personality Addison Rae.

“I was excited for it because I like playing video games. I think I am pretty good,” Fritz said. “There was a million dollars for charity on the line, so we wanted to make sure we practiced a little. From the first time we got introduced we were both serious about winning and she was quite competitive.”