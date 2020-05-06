Baseball returns to South Korea

ON THE FRONT LINE: The Samsung Lions used their scoreboard to play videos from players, celebrities and fans, thanking health workers fighting the virus

AP, SEOUL





The new baseball season began in South Korea yesterday with the crack of the bat and the sound of the ball smacking into the catcher’s mitt echoing around empty stadiums.

After a weeks-long delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, umpires wore protective masks and cheerleaders danced beneath rows of unoccupied seats as professional baseball got back on the field.

There were many faces in the stands in at least one stadium, but they were pictures instead of real people because fans were not allowed into the venues.

Ro Soo-kwang of the SK Wyverns, front left, bats against the Hanwha Eagles in their KBO League game at Munhak Baseball Stadium in Incheon, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Instead, it was easy to hear players cheering and shouting from the dugouts, and it was a relief to fans watching from home in a nation that is now attempting to slowly return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) has employed various preventive measures aimed at creating safe playing environments.

Players and coaches undergo fever screenings before entering stadiums, while umpires and first- and third-base coaches must wear masks during games. Players are prohibited from signing autographs or high-fiving teammates with bare hands.

Chewing tobacco has been banned to prevent spitting, while masks and latex gloves are required to be worn at training facilities.

Fans have been barred from games until the KBO is convinced the risk of infection has been minimized. If any member of a team tests positive for the coronavirus at any point of the season, the league is to be shut down for at least three weeks.

On the opening day yesterday, teams tried to create a festive atmosphere in the empty stadiums.

The SK Wyverns imitated a home crowd in Incheon by covering their outfield seats with rows of horizontal banners showing faces of fans wearing the team’s hats and masks.

They still lost 3-0 to the Daejeon-based Hanwha Eagles, who won their first season-opener in 11 years, with former Detroit Tigers pitcher Warwick Saupold hurling a two-hit, complete game shutout.

In the capital, the LG Twins defeated crosstown rivals and defending champions the Doosan Bears 8-2 at Jamsil Stadium, where the outfield seats were decked with huge banners.

Twins outfielder Kim Hyun-soo, who spent some time with the Baltimore Orioles, hit the league’s first home run of the season in the third inning, a two-run shot off Bears starter Raul Alcantara.

As he rounded the bases, Kim extended a hand toward third-base coach Kim Jea-gul, who raised his arm, but stayed out of contact.

In Daegu, the South Korean city worst hit by the coronavirus, the Samsung Lions used their huge scoreboard to play video messages from players, celebrities and fans, thanking doctors and medical staff fighting the outbreak, which overwhelmed the city’s hospitals in late February and March.

The Lions fell to the Changwon-based NC Dinos 4-0, while the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes routed the Kia Tigers 11-2 in Gwangju, handing former San Francisco Giants slugger Matt Williams his first loss as a manager in the KBO League.