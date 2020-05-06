The new baseball season began in South Korea yesterday with the crack of the bat and the sound of the ball smacking into the catcher’s mitt echoing around empty stadiums.
After a weeks-long delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, umpires wore protective masks and cheerleaders danced beneath rows of unoccupied seats as professional baseball got back on the field.
There were many faces in the stands in at least one stadium, but they were pictures instead of real people because fans were not allowed into the venues.
Photo: Reuters
Instead, it was easy to hear players cheering and shouting from the dugouts, and it was a relief to fans watching from home in a nation that is now attempting to slowly return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) has employed various preventive measures aimed at creating safe playing environments.
Players and coaches undergo fever screenings before entering stadiums, while umpires and first- and third-base coaches must wear masks during games. Players are prohibited from signing autographs or high-fiving teammates with bare hands.
Chewing tobacco has been banned to prevent spitting, while masks and latex gloves are required to be worn at training facilities.
Fans have been barred from games until the KBO is convinced the risk of infection has been minimized. If any member of a team tests positive for the coronavirus at any point of the season, the league is to be shut down for at least three weeks.
On the opening day yesterday, teams tried to create a festive atmosphere in the empty stadiums.
The SK Wyverns imitated a home crowd in Incheon by covering their outfield seats with rows of horizontal banners showing faces of fans wearing the team’s hats and masks.
They still lost 3-0 to the Daejeon-based Hanwha Eagles, who won their first season-opener in 11 years, with former Detroit Tigers pitcher Warwick Saupold hurling a two-hit, complete game shutout.
In the capital, the LG Twins defeated crosstown rivals and defending champions the Doosan Bears 8-2 at Jamsil Stadium, where the outfield seats were decked with huge banners.
Twins outfielder Kim Hyun-soo, who spent some time with the Baltimore Orioles, hit the league’s first home run of the season in the third inning, a two-run shot off Bears starter Raul Alcantara.
As he rounded the bases, Kim extended a hand toward third-base coach Kim Jea-gul, who raised his arm, but stayed out of contact.
In Daegu, the South Korean city worst hit by the coronavirus, the Samsung Lions used their huge scoreboard to play video messages from players, celebrities and fans, thanking doctors and medical staff fighting the outbreak, which overwhelmed the city’s hospitals in late February and March.
The Lions fell to the Changwon-based NC Dinos 4-0, while the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes routed the Kia Tigers 11-2 in Gwangju, handing former San Francisco Giants slugger Matt Williams his first loss as a manager in the KBO League.
For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control. While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures. Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks. While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms. Sung Ming-yen, the founder
A federal judge on Friday dismissed the US women’s soccer team’s bid for equal pay, rejecting claims that the players had been underpaid. In a 32-page ruling, Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles tossed the women’s claim of pay discrimination, ruling in favor of the US Soccer Federation (USSF). Klausner did allow the women’s case for unfair treatment in areas such as travel, housing and medical support to proceed to trial, set for June 16 in Los Angeles. However, the judge said that the equal pay claims — the central plank of the case — had
MILESTONES: Chou Chun-san became the first person to win SBL titles as both a player and coach, while the Brew Crew set records for scoring and margin of victory Taiwan Beer last night dominated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 117-78 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City to cap their season by winning the Super Basketball League (SBL) championship crown, with their high-scoring performance setting several league final records. Taiwan Beer point guard Chiang Yu-an played in a manner befitting his leadership role on the team, as he came through while under pressure in the decisive Game 7 to score a team-high 24 points to go with nine assists and was voted SBL Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his standout performance throughout the series. Chiang had help from
Former MLB star slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a comeback in Taiwan, the first nation to start its baseball season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. “I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” 47-year-old Ramirez told the Web-based Taiwan Times in an interview published on Wednesday adding that his goal was to “find a roster spot” in the CPBL. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game,” said Ramirez, who was an All-Star 12 times during an 18-year MLB career and won the World Series twice with the Boston Red