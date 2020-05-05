NRL’s Warriors a test for ‘trans-Tasman’ bubble

Reuters, MELBOURNE





Separated from their families and holed up in a hotel in rural eastern Australia, the New Zealand Warriors face a stiff test of character in the coming weeks as the National Rugby League (NRL) looks to restart its season.

The Warriors on Sunday boarded a charter plane in Auckland, New Zealand, and touched down in Tamworth, a town of 43,000 people in New South Wales, where they are to spend two weeks in quarantine before the planned NRL resumption on May 28.

Strict travel curbs remain in both Australia and New Zealand, as the nations edge closer to stamping out COVID-19, but the Warriors, the only non-Australian team in the NRL, were granted special dispensation to travel to Australia, where authorities are keen for sports to resume and ease frustrations after more than a month of self-isolation.

The New Zealand Warriors rugby league team wait to collect their luggage in the arrivals hall at the airport in Tamworth, Australia, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

The Warriors are seen as trailblazers for an eventual trans-Tasman linkup in which Australia and New Zealand might resume travel between each other, providing a boost to their economies.

“Congratulations to the NRL and the Warriors for being the first to participate in what we hope will become, further down the track, a COVID-19 trans-Tasman bubble,” New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters said yesterday.

Like sports across the globe, the NRL was halted in March as governments scrambled to tighten their borders as the COVD-19 pandemic took hold.

The competition’s governing body warned of “catastrophic” consequences for the NRL if it was unable to generate revenue by playing games.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said his team were grateful to be given a chance to play again, while mindful of the bigger picture as a safe resumption of sports is put under the microscope.

“We do feel that, with that, comes certainly a huge responsibility on our part, too,” Kearney told reporters in a videoconference yesterday. “The boys were made pretty clear about that responsibility earlier this morning.”

Elite athletes spend weeks and months away while touring and competing on foreign shores, but the Warriors have no idea when they would be able to return home, due to uncertainty over the revamped season’s fixtures and border controls in New Zealand.

The impact on their families was captured poignantly in a picture of veteran forward Adam Blair hugging his inconsolable son before boarding the plane to Tamworth.

“It was a pretty challenging time, to be honest, for a lot of them. Obviously, they were leaving families, wives, children, girlfriends,” Kearney said. “So I could see it being a bit of a challenge for them, obviously not knowing when we might see them next.”

The 50 players and staff are to live with strict biosecurity protocols over the next two weeks.

Players are to sit alone at separated tables during meals and can only train in groups of 10 or fewer due to social distancing rules.

The NRL fined four players last week for breaching self-isolation orders and has threatened stiffer penalties for future transgressions.

With the Warriors in the spotlight, Kearney said that he had warned his players to stick to the rules.

“I made it pretty clear to our group this morning, there’s a lot at stake here, we’re not talking about one footy club, we’re talking about the competition,” he said. “You’ve just got to be smart, do the right thing, and get our game back up and running.”