Chu Yu-hsien on Sunday set the record for fastest player to 10 home runs in Taiwanese professional baseball as the Rakuten Monkeys defeated the CTBC Brothers 9-3, a day after they recorded their 1,000th win.
Facing left-handed pitcher Jose de Paula in the fourth inning, Chu drilled a fastball over the right-field fence for a two-run homer as the Monkeys cruised past the Brothers at the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium.
Lan Yin-lun also contributed to the Monkeys’ victory, going three for four with four RBIs to help starting pitcher Weng Wei-chun pocket the win.
Photo: CNA
Weng yielded six hits and three runs before departing in the seventh inning.
With his dinger, Chu, in his fifth year with the Monkeys, set the CPBL record for the fastest player to 10 home runs, doing it in just 13 games and 51 at-bats, breaking the previous best of 20 games and 73 at-bats set by Lin Chih-sheng in 2009.
“Each time I go out to bat, I look for particular pitches to hit... It’s a great feeling to set this home run record, but I think someone could break it,” Chu said. “It is important to help my team to win the title this season, so I must stay healthy to get into the starting lineup regularly through this campaign.”
Chu’s performances this season have created a buzz at home and abroad — he is 0.472 batting, 0.500 on-base and 1.057 slugging.
It has put him and the Monkeys in the spotlight with most of the sporting world inactive due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the media branding Chu the “Dimple Cannon,” because of his ever-present smile, and “Home Run King of the World.”
Baseball journalists in Japan and the US have highlighted Chu’s superb batting displays, calling on teams in their respective nations to procure his services.
R.J. Anderson on the US Web site CBSSports yesterday listed Chu as the top player to watch from Taiwan and South Korea.
“Touting Chu as the world’s most productive player serves as a cute nod at the global pandemic, but it’s important to stress that he’s more than the benefactor of a technicality. Chu won the CPBL’s Most Valuable Player Award last season, homering 30 times and batting .347/.394/.605,” Anderson wrote.
In Sunday’s other game, the Fubon Guardians had 15 hits on their way to a 12-7 victory over the Uni-President Lions in Tainan.
The Monkeys claimed their milestone win on Saturday by coming out on top in a slug fest against the Brothers.
The batters combined for 37 hits before the Monkeys emerged 16-11 winners, firming up their hold on first place.
The club’s first win came in 2003 as First Agan.
For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control. While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures. Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks. While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms. Sung Ming-yen, the founder
MILESTONES: Chou Chun-san became the first person to win SBL titles as both a player and coach, while the Brew Crew set records for scoring and margin of victory Taiwan Beer last night dominated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 117-78 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City to cap their season by winning the Super Basketball League (SBL) championship crown, with their high-scoring performance setting several league final records. Taiwan Beer point guard Chiang Yu-an played in a manner befitting his leadership role on the team, as he came through while under pressure in the decisive Game 7 to score a team-high 24 points to go with nine assists and was voted SBL Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his standout performance throughout the series. Chiang had help from
Former MLB star slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a comeback in Taiwan, the first nation to start its baseball season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. “I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” 47-year-old Ramirez told the Web-based Taiwan Times in an interview published on Wednesday adding that his goal was to “find a roster spot” in the CPBL. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game,” said Ramirez, who was an All-Star 12 times during an 18-year MLB career and won the World Series twice with the Boston Red
A federal judge on Friday dismissed the US women’s soccer team’s bid for equal pay, rejecting claims that the players had been underpaid. In a 32-page ruling, Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles tossed the women’s claim of pay discrimination, ruling in favor of the US Soccer Federation (USSF). Klausner did allow the women’s case for unfair treatment in areas such as travel, housing and medical support to proceed to trial, set for June 16 in Los Angeles. However, the judge said that the equal pay claims — the central plank of the case — had