Training at Cologne continues despite positive virus tests

AP, COLOGNE, Germany





Cologne’s players are continuing to train despite the three positive tests for COVID-19 at the club that have unsettled the Bundesliga’s restart plans.

Cologne on Friday said that three people had tested positive, but did not name them or say whether they were players, who have started training in small groups.

“The experts evaluate it as such that, due to the hygiene and infection prevention measures in group training, we can continue to train with those who tested negatively as we had been,” team doctor Paul Klein said on the club Web site on Saturday.

Nobody at the club is considered to be a “Category 1” in respect to the three people who tested positive on Thursday, Klein added.

A Category 1 is someone who either lives with an infected person or has had close contact with them.

The German side’s announcement brought criticism from lawmaker Karl Lauterbach of the Social Democratic Party, the junior partner in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government.

Lauterbach, who is a health economics professor and was based at Cologne University before entering politics, wrote on Twitter that “probably two players, one staffer” were infected.

“I am surprised that players allow this to be done to them,” he wrote in reference to the training sessions. “Soccer should be a role model, not ‘bread and circuses.’”

Players and staff around the league on Thursday began giving samples as part of an ongoing process designed to enable teams to return initially to full training, then to games later this month.

Most teams have not commented on test results.

Samples given on Thursday by Werder Bremen’s players and staff were all negative, they said, adding that another round of testing was to be conducted yesterday.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt also reported only negative tests.

One player from another Bundesliga club, SC Paderborn 07, tested positive in March.