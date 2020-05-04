Cologne’s players are continuing to train despite the three positive tests for COVID-19 at the club that have unsettled the Bundesliga’s restart plans.
Cologne on Friday said that three people had tested positive, but did not name them or say whether they were players, who have started training in small groups.
“The experts evaluate it as such that, due to the hygiene and infection prevention measures in group training, we can continue to train with those who tested negatively as we had been,” team doctor Paul Klein said on the club Web site on Saturday.
Nobody at the club is considered to be a “Category 1” in respect to the three people who tested positive on Thursday, Klein added.
A Category 1 is someone who either lives with an infected person or has had close contact with them.
The German side’s announcement brought criticism from lawmaker Karl Lauterbach of the Social Democratic Party, the junior partner in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government.
Lauterbach, who is a health economics professor and was based at Cologne University before entering politics, wrote on Twitter that “probably two players, one staffer” were infected.
“I am surprised that players allow this to be done to them,” he wrote in reference to the training sessions. “Soccer should be a role model, not ‘bread and circuses.’”
Players and staff around the league on Thursday began giving samples as part of an ongoing process designed to enable teams to return initially to full training, then to games later this month.
Most teams have not commented on test results.
Samples given on Thursday by Werder Bremen’s players and staff were all negative, they said, adding that another round of testing was to be conducted yesterday.
Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt also reported only negative tests.
One player from another Bundesliga club, SC Paderborn 07, tested positive in March.
For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control. While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures. Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks. While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms. Sung Ming-yen, the founder
MILESTONES: Chou Chun-san became the first person to win SBL titles as both a player and coach, while the Brew Crew set records for scoring and margin of victory Taiwan Beer last night dominated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 117-78 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City to cap their season by winning the Super Basketball League (SBL) championship crown, with their high-scoring performance setting several league final records. Taiwan Beer point guard Chiang Yu-an played in a manner befitting his leadership role on the team, as he came through while under pressure in the decisive Game 7 to score a team-high 24 points to go with nine assists and was voted SBL Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his standout performance throughout the series. Chiang had help from
Former MLB star slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a comeback in Taiwan, the first nation to start its baseball season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. “I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” 47-year-old Ramirez told the Web-based Taiwan Times in an interview published on Wednesday adding that his goal was to “find a roster spot” in the CPBL. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game,” said Ramirez, who was an All-Star 12 times during an 18-year MLB career and won the World Series twice with the Boston Red
As the top-tier Taiwan Football Premier League has seen growing interest from fans worldwide thanks to livestreaming since its season started on April 14, sports officials said that English-language commentary would continue to be broadcast this weekend and in the coming weeks. After three rounds of play in the league, Taipower top the table following three wins in three matches for nine points. Hang Yuan, Taiwan Steel Group and Taichung Futuro have all bolstered their rosters to mount challenges with the aim of breaking a stranglehold on the top by perennial powerhouses Taipower and Tatung. Taiwan is one of the few nations with