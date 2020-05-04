Brighton, West Ham opposed to neutral venues

AP





Brighton & Hove Albion have become the first English Premier League club to publicly oppose plans to try to restart the season in neutral stadiums during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber accepted that resuming sporting events would require compromises, but on Saturday said that the league’s integrity would be damaged if teams could not play at home.

West Ham United vice-chair Karren Brady said that “no one wants” neutral stadiums, but was not as direct in her opposition to the league’s “Project Restart” plan, given the need for authorities to approve venues.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Pascal Gross, right, falls over West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski as he scores in their English Premier League match at the London Stadium in England on Feb. 1. Photo: AFP

The league sees using only up to half of the 20 stadiums as the most viable way of completing the season, which was suspended almost two months ago.

Police also have backed teams not playing at home, even with no fans present, to prevent them from gathering outside the stadiums. Supporters are likely to be prevented from attending sporting events for many months in Britain to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The league management, who on Friday held a conference call with all clubs, hopes that team training sessions can resume within weeks, but games are not likely to be played for at least another month.

“Clearly, we must all be prepared to accept some compromises, and we fully appreciate why playing behind closed doors is very likely to be a necessary compromise to play our remaining games while continuing to fully support the government’s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus,” Barber said. “But at this critical point in the season, playing matches in neutral venues has, in our view, potential to have a material effect on the integrity of the competition.”

Barber said that Brighton had not been approached about using their Amex Stadium, which is more isolated than a stadium like Anfield, which is surrounded by rows of tightly packed houses in Liverpool.

West Ham also have a venue that fans can be kept away from, as their stadium sits on the site used for the 2012 Olympic Games.

The government and British Sports Grounds Safety Authority would have to approve the locations of games during the pandemic.

“They could argue neutral grounds better protect the welfare of all involved and reduce the burden on public services like police and ambulance,” Brady said. “But like everything else, nothing has been agreed.”

West Ham and Brighton are in a battle to avoid relegation, with nine games remaining.

Barber highlighted how four of Brighton’s five remaining home games are against some of Europe’s biggest clubs: Arsenal, Manchester United, leaders Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City.

“The disadvantages of us not playing the league’s top teams in our home stadium and in familiar surroundings, even with 27,000 Albion fans very unlikely to be present at the Amex, are very obvious,” Barber said.

Liverpool have a 25-point lead with nine games left.