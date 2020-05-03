In a first for motor racing and inspired by mixed doubles tennis, the Extreme E electric off-road series plans to pit male and female drivers against each other in equal numbers and the same machinery when it launches next year.
Series boss Alejandro Agag, who also founded the all-electric Formula E, said that eight teams would each have a male and female driver who would take turns at the wheel of their shared and identical 550 horsepower SUVs.
The series aims to highlight climate change with races in five remote and harsh locations, and without spectators, with the action filmed for television as “docu-sport.”
Photo: Reuters
Crews are to compete in two-lap races as driver and codriver, with a changeover after the first lap.
“They [the teams] have freedom of strategy. They can put the man first or the woman first,” Agag told reporters in a Zoom interview. “I’m a very big fan of the mixed doubles in tennis. I used to follow Martina Navratilova when she was continuing her career in mixed doubles. Both members of the team are equally decisive for victory.”
“I think this is what makes this concept interesting, but probably only Extreme E can do it,” Agag said, adding that there was no shortage of women good enough to take the seats.
Formula One has not had a female driver start a grand prix since 1976, while women are outnumbered in other areas of motorsports with the exception of the new all-female W Series.
Formula E has no women on the starting grid, nor does rallying’s top WRC category, although Jutta Kleinschmidt of Germany won the Dakar in 2001.
“We are striving for equality and this sporting format is the truest reflection of that goal,” Agag said. “Everybody will race together and the most effective combination of drivers, team, engineer and car will rise to the top.”
Michele Mouton, who finished runner-up in the 1982 world rally championship and is now president of the FIA women in motorsport commission, welcomed the move.
Britain’s Katherine Legge, who raced in Formula E in 2014-2015 and has twice finished the Indianapolis 500, was also enthusiastic.
“Hearing the format was like waking up on Christmas morning. It is a giant step in the right direction for motorsport as a whole. I have been looking forward to something like this my entire racing career,” Legge said in an Extreme E statement.
MILESTONES: Chou Chun-san became the first person to win SBL titles as both a player and coach, while the Brew Crew set records for scoring and margin of victory Taiwan Beer last night dominated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 117-78 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City to cap their season by winning the Super Basketball League (SBL) championship crown, with their high-scoring performance setting several league final records. Taiwan Beer point guard Chiang Yu-an played in a manner befitting his leadership role on the team, as he came through while under pressure in the decisive Game 7 to score a team-high 24 points to go with nine assists and was voted SBL Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his standout performance throughout the series. Chiang had help from
Former MLB star slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a comeback in Taiwan, the first nation to start its baseball season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. “I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” 47-year-old Ramirez told the Web-based Taiwan Times in an interview published on Wednesday adding that his goal was to “find a roster spot” in the CPBL. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game,” said Ramirez, who was an All-Star 12 times during an 18-year MLB career and won the World Series twice with the Boston Red
For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control. While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures. Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks. While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms. Sung Ming-yen, the founder
As the top-tier Taiwan Football Premier League has seen growing interest from fans worldwide thanks to livestreaming since its season started on April 14, sports officials said that English-language commentary would continue to be broadcast this weekend and in the coming weeks. After three rounds of play in the league, Taipower top the table following three wins in three matches for nine points. Hang Yuan, Taiwan Steel Group and Taichung Futuro have all bolstered their rosters to mount challenges with the aim of breaking a stranglehold on the top by perennial powerhouses Taipower and Tatung. Taiwan is one of the few nations with