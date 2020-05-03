Following a whirlwind few years, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka can be forgiven for taking time to reset and relax as the sporting world goes on an indefinite pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam winner who also became the first Japanese player to reach world No. 1, had been preparing for another action-packed summer including her Olympics debut on home soil in Tokyo this year.
Instead, with the Olympics postponed until next year, the 22-year-old finds herself in quarantine at her home in Los Angeles, where she is making the most of her new-found downtime.
Photo: Reuters
“I know that the quarantine initiatives are so important, so I am using this time to really be a homebody, something a tennis player on tour can never be,” Osaka told reporters in an e-mail. “I’ve been playing tennis almost every day for as long as I can remember, so it has been an opportunity to take stock and reset. I have been cooking a lot, working out to stay fit, reading and keeping in touch with my sister and family.”
Although unable to get on the court with her coach Wim Fissette, Osaka has been finding novel ways to stay fit.
“I haven’t been able to play tennis. However, I have been speaking to my coach and fitness trainer daily and finding ways to keep my body fit and ready for when the tour resumes,” she said. “It’s a new normal, but I am adjusting.”
Osaka has kept her competitive juices flowing by preparing for today’s Mario Tennis Aces tournament, where she is to compete with the likes of real-life rivals Serena Williams and Venus Williams, and compatriot Kei Nishikori in the virtual competition.
Osaka said that she is a bit of a gamer and fancies her chances alongside doubles partner, model Hailey Bieber.
“My sister and I played a lot growing up and yes I still play and even more so now during the quarantine. I can say yes, I am a gamer,” Osaka said. “I had actually started playing much less in recent months as I was getting into new hobbies, like fashion, photography and spending more time outdoors with friends ... but since quarantine, I’m back into my old habits.”
“Gaming is awesome, but it is nice to have a balance,” she said.
NFL stars DeAndre Hopkins and Ryan Tannehill are also involved, alongside singer Seal and DJ Steve Aoki.
“I mean Hailey and I are going to be hard to beat. I think she plays a lot with [husband] Justin [Bieber], so I know she’s got game,” Osaka said. “I heard we have Steve Aoki and Kei in the first round, which is kind of an all-Japan clash, so let’s see what those guys bring.”
While today’s virtual tournament, which is to be streamed live on Facebook, will be fun, Osaka is itching to get back on the court and preparing for the rearranged Olympics Games next year.
Osaka, who was born to a Haitian father and Japanese mother, was set to be the face of Tokyo 2020 and starred in the video to launch the official motto for the Games.
Osaka said that that the postponement was a necessary decision.
“Like most athletes that had been training, I was disappointed at first, but when you realize the postponement is for the better of the entire world you know the game can wait, we will come together in 2021 and be ready,” Osaka said. “I actually have a lot of sympathy for athletes, like track athletes, who work for four years and plan to peak at that exact time... Now their schedule is probably in turmoil.”
“Tennis is a little bit different, so I shouldn’t have to alter my preparations too much,” she said.
Osaka said that when the Games do finally go ahead, they could be a beacon of hope at the end of the battle against COVID-19.
“I know so many people [including close friends] that have worked so hard on the Games, and I know how difficult this has been for people in Japan as well... So it has been tough, but of course it is the right decision, which has my full backing,” she said. “I’m really hopeful that the Olympics will now be a massive celebration for the world at the other end of this pandemic.”
MILESTONES: Chou Chun-san became the first person to win SBL titles as both a player and coach, while the Brew Crew set records for scoring and margin of victory Taiwan Beer last night dominated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 117-78 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City to cap their season by winning the Super Basketball League (SBL) championship crown, with their high-scoring performance setting several league final records. Taiwan Beer point guard Chiang Yu-an played in a manner befitting his leadership role on the team, as he came through while under pressure in the decisive Game 7 to score a team-high 24 points to go with nine assists and was voted SBL Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his standout performance throughout the series. Chiang had help from
Former MLB star slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a comeback in Taiwan, the first nation to start its baseball season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. “I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” 47-year-old Ramirez told the Web-based Taiwan Times in an interview published on Wednesday adding that his goal was to “find a roster spot” in the CPBL. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game,” said Ramirez, who was an All-Star 12 times during an 18-year MLB career and won the World Series twice with the Boston Red
For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control. While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures. Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks. While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms. Sung Ming-yen, the founder
As the top-tier Taiwan Football Premier League has seen growing interest from fans worldwide thanks to livestreaming since its season started on April 14, sports officials said that English-language commentary would continue to be broadcast this weekend and in the coming weeks. After three rounds of play in the league, Taipower top the table following three wins in three matches for nine points. Hang Yuan, Taiwan Steel Group and Taichung Futuro have all bolstered their rosters to mount challenges with the aim of breaking a stranglehold on the top by perennial powerhouses Taipower and Tatung. Taiwan is one of the few nations with