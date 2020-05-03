USA Swimming plans return to pool and Olympic path

AP





USA Swimming is planning a return to the pool, although no one is quite sure how it will all play out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national governing body unveiled a tentative schedule that begins with a series of regional events in August before a national lineup of meets from early November — all leading up to next summer’s Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska, and the Tokyo Games.

“It gives us a little bit of hope,” said Hali Flickinger, a 2016 Olympian who trains in Arizona. “Everything is kind of stale right now. I have no idea what’s going to happen — nobody does — but at least we have something to look forward to in the future.”

Hali Flickinger competes in the women’s 800m freestyle final at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 7. Photo: AFP

Tentative is the key word, for sure.

“I think everything is taken with a grain of salt and maybe even more than one grain of salt,” said Mike Unger, USA Swimming’s chief operating officer. “We’re trying to bring normalcy back when it’s not normal, and we know that, but we have to have a plan A, a plan B and even a plan C.”

Olympic champion Ryan Murphy, who won three gold medals at the Rio de Janeiro Games, welcomed news of a revamped schedule, but said he was not ready to celebrate just yet.

“I’ll be ready to adjust,” Murphy told reporters in a telephone interview from his training base at the University of California, Berkeley.

“Until we get out of this thing, I’m going to stay in a flexible mindset,” he said.

USA Swimming canceled all national events in July and early August, most notably the Speedo Summer Championships. The regional events would be held in mid to late August, with an eye toward limiting the need for travel and promoting a safer environment for athletes, coaches, officials and families.

Unger said the organization is talking with pools all over the US to assess potential availability, but also recognizes that any plans would be subject to health guidelines and the approval of local officials.

USA Swimming is considering anywhere from 12 to 16 meets, divided equally between four geographic regions that are already set up for lower-level meets.

“We’re not trying to rush into anything, but we’ve got to be methodical,” Unger said. “With these regional meets, we would not be forcing someone from, say, Boston to go to Atlanta for a meet. Hypothetically, they could go to Long Island instead.”