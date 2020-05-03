A federal judge on Friday dismissed the US women’s soccer team’s bid for equal pay, rejecting claims that the players had been underpaid.
In a 32-page ruling, Gary Klausner of the US District Court for Central California in Los Angeles tossed the women’s claim of pay discrimination, ruling in favor of the US Soccer Federation (USSF).
Klausner did allow the women’s case for unfair treatment in areas such as travel, housing and medical support to proceed to trial, set for June 16 in Los Angeles.
Photo: AFP
However, the judge said that the equal pay claims — the central plank of the case — had been dismissed because there was evidence the women had previously turned down an offer in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations to be paid along the lines of the US men’s team.
“The history of negotiations between the parties demonstrates that the WNT [women’s national team] rejected an offer to be paid under the same pay-to-play structure as the MNT [men’s national team], and the WNT was willing to forgo higher bonuses for benefits, such as greater base compensation and the guarantee of a higher number of contracted players,” Klausner wrote.
“Accordingly, plaintiffs cannot now retroactively deem their CBA worse than the MNT CBA by reference to what they would have made had they been paid under the MNT’s pay-to-play terms structure when they themselves rejected such a structure,” he said.
The US women were left stunned by their defeat on the pay issue.
The women had been seeking back pay of US$66 million under the US Equal Pay Act.
Prominent US women’s team star Megan Rapinoe said after learning of the court’s decision that the battle was not over.
“We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY,” she wrote on Twitter.
A spokeswoman for the players reacted with dismay following Friday’s ruling.
“We are shocked and disappointed with today’s decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay,” spokeswoman Molly Levinson said. “We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender.”
