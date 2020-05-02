CRICKET
Australia take Test top spot
Australia yesterday ended India’s almost four-year run at the top of the International Cricket Council’s Test rankings and also moved to No. 1 in the Twenty20 format at Pakistan’s expense. All international and first-class cricket has been suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the annual update of the rankings means that results from 2016-2017 were eliminated and the results since May last year are given extra weight. That means Australia moved to No. 1 with a rating of 116 after retaining the Ashes in England and going unbeaten in five Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand at home over the southern summer. New Zealand retained second place with a rating of 115 and relegated Virat Kohli’s lineup to third on 114. England are on 105 in fourth in the Test rankings, but retained top spot in the one-day international (ODI) rankings after winning the Cricket World Cup on home soil last year following an extraordinary final against New Zealand. In the ODI rankings, England have a rating of 127 and increased their lead over India from six points to eight. New Zealand are third. In the T20 format, Australia head the list for the first time since the rankings were introduced in 2011, leading with 278, 10 clear of England and 12 ahead of India.
FOOTBALL
Mahomes to stay with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the option year for Patrick Mahomes, making sure the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be under contract through at least next year. The move was expected as the Chiefs have already said that they plan to eventually lock up the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player with a long-term deal that could make him the league’s highest-paid player. “Pat wants to certainly create his own legacy and he wants to do that in Kansas City, and we want to establish a long line of winning Super Bowls here,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said earlier this month. “I think at the end of the day, we all understand the dynamics that go into making that happen, both individually and as a team.” Mahomes, 24, is to play next season on the final year of a four-year, US$16.4 million deal he signed after the Chiefs chose him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. Mahomes led Kansas City to the Super Bowl title last season. He has thrown for 9,412 yards with 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
GOLF
Spieth denied hole-in-one
Jordan Spieth’s return to tournament golf on Thursday was underscored by the three-time major winner falling victim to new safety measures put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spieth played in a group with retired NFL star Tony Romo as he and other PGA Tour pros teed it up in a no-spectator invitational charity event in Dallas. Spieth was denied a hole-in-one on the par-three, 110-yard 17th after his tee shot flew straight into the cup, only to have it hit a plastic insert and bounce out and roll into a water hazard. The ball did not stick because organizers of the Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational inserted social distancing plastic slats into each cup for protection so players would not have to bend so far down to retrieve their ball. The event was played without galleries and players were not allowed to have caddies. Golfers were not allowed to remove the flagsticks and no rakes were used in the bunkers.
MILESTONES: Chou Chun-san became the first person to win SBL titles as both a player and coach, while the Brew Crew set records for scoring and margin of victory Taiwan Beer last night dominated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 117-78 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City to cap their season by winning the Super Basketball League (SBL) championship crown, with their high-scoring performance setting several league final records. Taiwan Beer point guard Chiang Yu-an played in a manner befitting his leadership role on the team, as he came through while under pressure in the decisive Game 7 to score a team-high 24 points to go with nine assists and was voted SBL Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his standout performance throughout the series. Chiang had help from
Former MLB star slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a comeback in Taiwan, the first nation to start its baseball season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. “I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” 47-year-old Ramirez told the Web-based Taiwan Times in an interview published on Wednesday adding that his goal was to “find a roster spot” in the CPBL. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game,” said Ramirez, who was an All-Star 12 times during an 18-year MLB career and won the World Series twice with the Boston Red
From swimming in a makeshift farm pool with turtles and fish to fencing with a dummy on a terrace, India’s locked-down athletes are finding novel ways to stay fit. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics by a year has given S.P. Likith, India’s top breaststroke swimmer, extra time to make the 59.93 second qualifying time for the 100m. He has been stuck at his coach’s farm in Karnataka state since February and now swims in a tank already inhabited by wildlife that normally supplies water for crops and vegetables. The 21-year-old from Bengaluru, who still has to shave two seconds off his personal
Athletes affected by the postponement of the Tokyo Games will need extra time to regain their fitness, but they can rest assured that they are saving lives by not competing this year, members of the US team that boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics said. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the International Olympic Committee to move this year’s Summer Games to next year. American athletes missed the Moscow Games when the US led a boycott against them over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. “I don’t think it’s possible for athletes to get to 80 to 90 percent of peak performance and not roll