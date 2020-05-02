SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

Australia take Test top spot

Australia yesterday ended India’s almost four-year run at the top of the International Cricket Council’s Test rankings and also moved to No. 1 in the Twenty20 format at Pakistan’s expense. All international and first-class cricket has been suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the annual update of the rankings means that results from 2016-2017 were eliminated and the results since May last year are given extra weight. That means Australia moved to No. 1 with a rating of 116 after retaining the Ashes in England and going unbeaten in five Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand at home over the southern summer. New Zealand retained second place with a rating of 115 and relegated Virat Kohli’s lineup to third on 114. England are on 105 in fourth in the Test rankings, but retained top spot in the one-day international (ODI) rankings after winning the Cricket World Cup on home soil last year following an extraordinary final against New Zealand. In the ODI rankings, England have a rating of 127 and increased their lead over India from six points to eight. New Zealand are third. In the T20 format, Australia head the list for the first time since the rankings were introduced in 2011, leading with 278, 10 clear of England and 12 ahead of India.

FOOTBALL

Mahomes to stay with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the option year for Patrick Mahomes, making sure the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be under contract through at least next year. The move was expected as the Chiefs have already said that they plan to eventually lock up the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player with a long-term deal that could make him the league’s highest-paid player. “Pat wants to certainly create his own legacy and he wants to do that in Kansas City, and we want to establish a long line of winning Super Bowls here,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said earlier this month. “I think at the end of the day, we all understand the dynamics that go into making that happen, both individually and as a team.” Mahomes, 24, is to play next season on the final year of a four-year, US$16.4 million deal he signed after the Chiefs chose him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. Mahomes led Kansas City to the Super Bowl title last season. He has thrown for 9,412 yards with 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

GOLF

Spieth denied hole-in-one

Jordan Spieth’s return to tournament golf on Thursday was underscored by the three-time major winner falling victim to new safety measures put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spieth played in a group with retired NFL star Tony Romo as he and other PGA Tour pros teed it up in a no-spectator invitational charity event in Dallas. Spieth was denied a hole-in-one on the par-three, 110-yard 17th after his tee shot flew straight into the cup, only to have it hit a plastic insert and bounce out and roll into a water hazard. The ball did not stick because organizers of the Maridoe Samaritan Fund Invitational inserted social distancing plastic slats into each cup for protection so players would not have to bend so far down to retrieve their ball. The event was played without galleries and players were not allowed to have caddies. Golfers were not allowed to remove the flagsticks and no rakes were used in the bunkers.