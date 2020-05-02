NASCAR is to be the first major sport in the US to return to action amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the organizers of the popular racing series on Thursday said that the season would resume without fans in the middle of this month.
NASCAR, which postponed racing in mid-March due to concerns over the novel coronavirus, said that its season would resume on May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
The race is to be the first of seven over an 11-day span at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Photo: Joshua S. Kelly-USA Today
“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said in a statement.
“NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community,” he said.
NASCAR also said that modifications to the events include health screenings for those entering and exiting the facility, strict limits on the number of people granted access, enforcement of social distancing and mandated use of personal protective equipment.
The sanctioning body said that in-race competition procedures would be largely unchanged, but that it would eliminate practice for all seven races, as well as qualifying for all except the May 24 Coca-Cola 600.
The Coca-Cola 600, which is run at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the nation’s Memorial Day weekend, has in the past been held in the shadow of the Indianapolis 500 and Monaco Grand Prix with all three events held on the same day.
However, this year the Coca-Cola 600 is to have the spotlight to itself, with Formula One and IndyCar still mapping out a return to action.
NASCAR had run four races, including the season-opening Daytona 500 in mid-February, before the series, like many other sports in the US, was forced into a hiatus by the disease.
While no dates beyond May 27 have been announced, NASCAR has previously said that it intends to complete a full 36-race schedule this year.
The return to action was welcome news for drivers like 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski, who like other competitors had filled his downtime racing in e-sports events.
“Things will look different when we return, but the changes are necessary for the safety of everyone who makes our races successful, especially our fans,” Keselowski wrote on Twitter.
“We’ll be missing the fans, but we’ve got some of the best in sports and their energy will still be felt when we strap back in. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead,” he added.
