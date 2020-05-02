A glimpse of what Andy Murray might sound like on a real-life court — cursing, muttering, grunting — provided the highlights for the COVID-19 pandemic’s first e-sports tennis tournament involving pros.
Alas, the gaming itself was full of glitches as the four-day event wrapped up Thursday.
Murray and his semi-final opponent for the virtual version of the Madrid Open, Diego Schwartzman, kept stopping and starting over when there were technical issues both men complained about.
Photo: Reuters
Only Murray’s exclamations of “Oh, my God. What was that?” or “This is madness” or “This has got to be one of the worst matches I’ve ever seen” offered a semblance of entertainment, and perhaps a sense of what the three-time major champion sounds like when he is actually competing.
However, no one is on the ATP or WTA tours these days. The Madrid Open, a clay-court tune-up for the French Open that was supposed to begin yesterday, is among more than 30 tournaments canceled or postponed; sanctioned professional tennis is on hold at least until mid-July.
Ultimately, if one of the main purposes of this e-sports endeavor — aside from giving players and their fans something to do while in lockdown, and offer some money for charity — was to promote the video game being streamed, well, it was not always the best advertisement.
The hiccups made it tough to follow along, creating the equivalent of rain delays. First there was a break of about 2 minutes. After starting over, they soon were pausing for nearly another 3 minutes before resuming again.
Even after Schwartzman eventually “won,” he said: “I don’t deserve to be in the final,” and declared it made sense for him to bow out and let Murray continue — which seemed to fit with the general silliness of the whole thing.
Kiki Bertens won the women’s title with a controller on Thursday, a year after claiming the Madrid trophy with her racket.
MILESTONES: Chou Chun-san became the first person to win SBL titles as both a player and coach, while the Brew Crew set records for scoring and margin of victory Taiwan Beer last night dominated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 117-78 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City to cap their season by winning the Super Basketball League (SBL) championship crown, with their high-scoring performance setting several league final records. Taiwan Beer point guard Chiang Yu-an played in a manner befitting his leadership role on the team, as he came through while under pressure in the decisive Game 7 to score a team-high 24 points to go with nine assists and was voted SBL Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his standout performance throughout the series. Chiang had help from
Former MLB star slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a comeback in Taiwan, the first nation to start its baseball season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. “I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” 47-year-old Ramirez told the Web-based Taiwan Times in an interview published on Wednesday adding that his goal was to “find a roster spot” in the CPBL. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game,” said Ramirez, who was an All-Star 12 times during an 18-year MLB career and won the World Series twice with the Boston Red
From swimming in a makeshift farm pool with turtles and fish to fencing with a dummy on a terrace, India’s locked-down athletes are finding novel ways to stay fit. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics by a year has given S.P. Likith, India’s top breaststroke swimmer, extra time to make the 59.93 second qualifying time for the 100m. He has been stuck at his coach’s farm in Karnataka state since February and now swims in a tank already inhabited by wildlife that normally supplies water for crops and vegetables. The 21-year-old from Bengaluru, who still has to shave two seconds off his personal
Athletes affected by the postponement of the Tokyo Games will need extra time to regain their fitness, but they can rest assured that they are saving lives by not competing this year, members of the US team that boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics said. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the International Olympic Committee to move this year’s Summer Games to next year. American athletes missed the Moscow Games when the US led a boycott against them over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. “I don’t think it’s possible for athletes to get to 80 to 90 percent of peak performance and not roll