Murray cursing, muttering highlight of e-sports event

AP





A glimpse of what Andy Murray might sound like on a real-life court — cursing, muttering, grunting — provided the highlights for the COVID-19 pandemic’s first e-sports tennis tournament involving pros.

Alas, the gaming itself was full of glitches as the four-day event wrapped up Thursday.

Murray and his semi-final opponent for the virtual version of the Madrid Open, Diego Schwartzman, kept stopping and starting over when there were technical issues both men complained about.

Britain’s Andy Murray hoists the trophy after beating Canada’s Milos Raonic in the Wimbledon men’s singles final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 10, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Only Murray’s exclamations of “Oh, my God. What was that?” or “This is madness” or “This has got to be one of the worst matches I’ve ever seen” offered a semblance of entertainment, and perhaps a sense of what the three-time major champion sounds like when he is actually competing.

However, no one is on the ATP or WTA tours these days. The Madrid Open, a clay-court tune-up for the French Open that was supposed to begin yesterday, is among more than 30 tournaments canceled or postponed; sanctioned professional tennis is on hold at least until mid-July.

Ultimately, if one of the main purposes of this e-sports endeavor — aside from giving players and their fans something to do while in lockdown, and offer some money for charity — was to promote the video game being streamed, well, it was not always the best advertisement.

The hiccups made it tough to follow along, creating the equivalent of rain delays. First there was a break of about 2 minutes. After starting over, they soon were pausing for nearly another 3 minutes before resuming again.

Even after Schwartzman eventually “won,” he said: “I don’t deserve to be in the final,” and declared it made sense for him to bow out and let Murray continue — which seemed to fit with the general silliness of the whole thing.

Kiki Bertens won the women’s title with a controller on Thursday, a year after claiming the Madrid trophy with her racket.