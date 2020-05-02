Business as usual in Taipei gyms

By Fabian Hamacher and Ben Blanchard / Reuters, TAIPEI





For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control.

While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures.

Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks.

A student wearing a mask trains at a martial arts gym in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms.

Sung Ming-yen, the founder of a group of martial arts gyms, said that after new cases were announced, business was inevitably affected the next day, with people cautious about going out.

“But if there are zero new cases, everyone will have confidence,” he told reporters. “In this environment and atmosphere, we should trust the government and take care of our own control measures, so we can continue to live happily and healthily.”

Martial arts aficionados in his gyms carry on their training virtually as they would at any other time, albeit wearing masks.

“After a while you get used to it, and start thinking that your heart and lung function will slowly increase along with gains in strength. When competing in the future, this will come in handy,” 39-year-old boxing student Dylan Huang said.