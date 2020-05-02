For martial arts students in Taipei, training is going on almost as normal as Taiwan keeps the spread of the novel coronavirus well under control.
While large parts of the world are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic in lockdown, Taiwan has reported just 429 cases and six deaths, thanks to early prevention and control measures.
Taiwan has not reported any new cases in six days and no local transmission in almost two weeks.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
While the government has encouraged social distancing and the wearing of masks, life in the nation has gone on largely as normal — including for many gyms.
Sung Ming-yen, the founder of a group of martial arts gyms, said that after new cases were announced, business was inevitably affected the next day, with people cautious about going out.
“But if there are zero new cases, everyone will have confidence,” he told reporters. “In this environment and atmosphere, we should trust the government and take care of our own control measures, so we can continue to live happily and healthily.”
Martial arts aficionados in his gyms carry on their training virtually as they would at any other time, albeit wearing masks.
“After a while you get used to it, and start thinking that your heart and lung function will slowly increase along with gains in strength. When competing in the future, this will come in handy,” 39-year-old boxing student Dylan Huang said.
MILESTONES: Chou Chun-san became the first person to win SBL titles as both a player and coach, while the Brew Crew set records for scoring and margin of victory Taiwan Beer last night dominated the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 117-78 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City to cap their season by winning the Super Basketball League (SBL) championship crown, with their high-scoring performance setting several league final records. Taiwan Beer point guard Chiang Yu-an played in a manner befitting his leadership role on the team, as he came through while under pressure in the decisive Game 7 to score a team-high 24 points to go with nine assists and was voted SBL Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his standout performance throughout the series. Chiang had help from
Former MLB star slugger Manny Ramirez is eyeing a comeback in Taiwan, the first nation to start its baseball season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. “I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again,” 47-year-old Ramirez told the Web-based Taiwan Times in an interview published on Wednesday adding that his goal was to “find a roster spot” in the CPBL. “I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game,” said Ramirez, who was an All-Star 12 times during an 18-year MLB career and won the World Series twice with the Boston Red
From swimming in a makeshift farm pool with turtles and fish to fencing with a dummy on a terrace, India’s locked-down athletes are finding novel ways to stay fit. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics by a year has given S.P. Likith, India’s top breaststroke swimmer, extra time to make the 59.93 second qualifying time for the 100m. He has been stuck at his coach’s farm in Karnataka state since February and now swims in a tank already inhabited by wildlife that normally supplies water for crops and vegetables. The 21-year-old from Bengaluru, who still has to shave two seconds off his personal
Athletes affected by the postponement of the Tokyo Games will need extra time to regain their fitness, but they can rest assured that they are saving lives by not competing this year, members of the US team that boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics said. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the International Olympic Committee to move this year’s Summer Games to next year. American athletes missed the Moscow Games when the US led a boycott against them over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. “I don’t think it’s possible for athletes to get to 80 to 90 percent of peak performance and not roll