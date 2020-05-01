SPORTS BRIEFS

ATHLETICS

Haney suspended for abuse

USA Gymnastics has suspended former US Olympic team coach Maggie Haney for eight years for verbally and emotionally abusing gymnasts she oversaw, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The ban of one of USA Gymnastics’ more high-profile coaches takes effect immediately and would be followed by two additional years of suspension, the newspaper said. USA Gymnastics did not immediately respond when asked for comment and attempts to reach Haney through a club she coaches in New Jersey were unsuccessful. The decision to suspend Haney, a long-time coach of 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, was made by a three-member independent panel following a Safe Sport hearing, the newspaper said. Haney, who until recently coached 2018 world champion Riley McCusker, was in January placed on interim suspension pending the outcome of a hearing into allegations that she berated young gymnasts and demanded that some of them practice and compete while injured. Haney first gained international attention as Hernandez’s coach at MG Elite Gymnastics in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. Hernandez went on to collect gold and silver medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

CYCLING

Mitchell trains with daughter

As families worldwide endure lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic and deal with bored children testing their patience, British cyclist Pete Mitchell has found an innovative way to keep a toddler entertained while getting his daily workout done. Athletes have been forced to find unconventional ways to stay fit amid the restrictions with no access to gym equipment. “With us all spending more time at home and with our families, I thought I’d show a few ideas of how you can train together,” Mitchell says in a video. Dumbbells and barbells are the normal weapons of choice when it comes to weight training, but Mitchell uses his giggling daughter as a substitute and she also counts his reps on various exercises. With playgrounds closed, Mitchell executing a plank presents her with the perfect opportunity to crawl under or climb over her stationary dad, while his abdominal crunches are rewarded with high-fives each time he goes up. When all else fails, there is always the trampoline to keep her busy.

SOCCER

‘Koenigsblauen’ return beer

Schalke 04 are returning 8,000 liters of beer that have sat in tanks at their stadium since the Bundesliga halted in mid-March because of the pandemic. Veltins, which sponsors Schalke’s stadium, is to take back the beer, which was left over from the last home game, a 1-1 draw with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on March 7. The sobering news was confirmed by brewer Ludger Hoppelshaeuser, who is responsible for beer supply at Schalke’s Veltins Arena, which has a capacity of 52,000 liters of ale for thirsty fans. “Yes, we’ll have the beer picked up,” he told German daily Bild. “But Schalke fans can be assured: When football with spectators is allowed again, the stadium’s tanks will be filled to capacity with fresh beer.” The German Football League hopes that the Bundesliga can resume this month behind closed doors, but experts have predicted that it would be months before fans would be able to watch live soccer again.