New Zealand Rugby (NZR) faces a 70 percent decline in revenue this year amid a global shutdown of sport due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said yesterday.
NZR chief financial officer Nicki Nicol told a teleconference that the pandemic had affected all areas of the game in New Zealand.
“At NZ Rugby we are forecasting up to a 70 percent decline in revenue,” she told reporters. “We have had to quickly adjust our cost base accordingly.”
The shutdown to contain the novel coronavirus has frozen all rugby in New Zealand, idling hundreds of staff and players in the country’s five teams that compete in Super Rugby along with sides from Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.
A two-Test series against Wales and a one-off Test against Scotland scheduled for July are also expected to be postponed or canceled, which would deliver a further hit to NZR’s finances.
NZR’s gloomy revenue forecast came after reporting a better-than-expected NZ$7.4 million (US$4.53 million) loss last year.
With last year a Rugby World Cup year, NZR had budgeted for an NZ$11.8 million loss from a reduced international program, but said that strong results from sponsorships and licensing had helped mitigate the damage.
Revenue of NZ$187 million last year was down 1 percent from 2018, but represented a 40 percent increase from the previous Rugby World Cup year in 2015.
“When you consider the significant impact on broadcasting and match-day revenue in a Rugby World Cup year due to a condensed international program, the commercial income from sponsorship and licensing has been a real success story,” Nicol said.
Cash reserves of NZ$93 million had been a vital buffer in a year when there had been a “massive shock” to revenue, she added.
New Zealand, which has recorded more than 1,400 COVID-19 infections and 19 deaths, on Tuesday eased a strict month-long lockdown, allowing about 400,000 people to return to work.
However, sports remain frozen and NZR CEO Mark Robinson said that the governing body was working with authorities to make sure rugby could “get back on the field as soon as possible.”
