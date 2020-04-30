New Patriots kicker to remove ‘anti-government’ tattoo

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Newly recruited New England Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser has vowed to remove a tattoo that represents a far-right anti-government paramilitary group, reports said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was chosen on Saturday last week by the Patriots in the fifth round of the NFL draft and rapidly found himself embroiled in controversy over a tattoo on his left forearm.

The tattoo represents the “Three Percenters” movement, a right-wing group that advocates for gun ownership and is classified as an “anti-government” organization by civil rights watchdogs.

In an interview with CBS Boston broadcast late on Monday, Rohrwasser said that he was not fully aware of the connotations of the tattoo that he got when he was 18.

Rohrwasser said he initially believed that the symbol was linked to American colonists who fought the British in the American War of Independence.

“It was described to me as the percentage of colonists that rose up against the government of the British,” he added. “I was like: ‘Wow, that is such an American sentiment, a patriotic sentiment.’ Coming from a military family, I thought that really spoke to me.”

Rohrwasser said that he only discovered more about the Three Percenters as he celebrated his selection by the Patriots.

A post on Twitter said that group was involved in a white supremacist rally that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

“The first time I found out what it was linked to was Saturday,” Rohrwasser said. “As soon as I saw what it was linked to, at exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body. I said: ‘Cover it up, but I want to get it removed from my body.’ It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly.”

“I’m sorry for all my family members that have to defend me,” Rohrwasser said. “Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I’ll ever have. To them I’m sorry and I’m going to learn from this. I’m going to take ownership of it... No matter what, that’s not who I am and hopefully you all will find that out.”