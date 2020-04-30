It would be a “disaster” if the coronavirus reaches one of the world’s many refugee camps, like the one he was born in, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies told a videoconference from Munich, Germany, on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old started life in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled a civil war in Liberia. The family emigrated to Canada when Davies was five years old.
The move was made possible by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which Davies helped raise funds for on Saturday last week by playing a virtual match against AC Milan goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, 32, another former refugee.
Begovic fled to Germany from Bosnia as a boy before also eventually settling in Canada.
The pair went head-to-head in the e-Football PES 2020 livestreaming tournament, organized by the UNHCR to help the 70 million refugees around the world.
“Right now, the main focus is to raise money to help get refugees whatever they need,” Davies said. “Obviously social distancing is tough for them with things so compact [in the camps] and if the coronavirus hits one of those refugee camps, it could be a disaster.”
“I just want to use my platform to spread the word and help as much as possible,” Davies said. “They [UNHCR] helped me out when I was in a camp and I wanted to support them.”
The game raised about 9,000 euros (US$9,777) in donations.
“It was really fun, but I think he won more games than I did,” Davies said of Begovic.
Davies joined Bayern in late 2018 and this season nailed down a first-team berth at leftback, despite arriving from the Vancouver Whitecaps as a winger.
The Bundesliga season was halted in the middle of last month due to the pandemic, but Davies has kept busy improving his German and last week signed a contract extension until 2025.
He has entertained Bayern fans on social media during the lockdown with videos of him trying to master tricky words in the Bavarian dialect.
His dubbed version of the Backstreet Boys’ hit I Want It That Way went viral on TikTok.
The German Football League (DFL) has said that it is ready to resume from May 9, albeit behind closed doors, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government must still the league a green light.
With Bayern four points clear at the top of the table and on course for an eighth straight league title, Davies said that playing the remaining nine games in near-empty stadiums would be a challenge.
“If it happens, it is going to be different,” Davies said. “The fans are a part of us, but it’s for everyone’s safety, so I don’t mind it.”
CRICKET Taipei tournament to start The Taipei T10 Cricket League is to begin tomorrow at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Eight teams signed up for the league after the proposal was made just three weeks ago. The Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are to open proceedings with their match at 11:30am, followed by the Titans against the TCA Indians at 1:30pm. The third match is between the FCC Formosans and the Chiayi Swingers at 3:30pm. The tournament is to run for four weeks on Saturdays and Sundays through May 16, or May 23 should the weather intervene. One of
English-language commentary is to soon be available for all four Taiwanese professional baseball league teams to meet increasing demand from non-Chinese speaking fans, as the CPBL is the only league hosting games worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The games are being held behind closed doors with just the players, coaches, referees and cheerleaders due to social distancing rules. The Taoyuan-based Rakuten Monkeys began offering English-language commentary on Wednesday last week through their broadcaster, Eleven Sports, in addition to their existing Chinese-language broadcasts on local cable TV channels and online. The English-language service, featuring World Baseball Softball Confederation Asia correspondent Richard Wang
Taiwan’s top hoop stars last night were the focus of basketball fans around the world as Taiwan Beer rebounded from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 94-74, evening up their Super Basketball League (SBL) Finals series 2-2 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City. The International Basketball Federation has made the SBL Finals available for an international audience starved of live-court action due to lockdowns and shuttered seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic by livestreaming all of the games on its YouTube and Facebook channels. The Yulon Dinos took Pauian Archiland in the first-round playoffs with
Jeff Black stamped his class on the Taipei T10 League at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground, with his 46 not out steering the Taiwan Daredevils to a comfortable win in yesterday’s first game. Their opponents, the TCA Indians, scored 71/8 in their 10 overs. Black also featured with the ball, taking 1-21 from his two overs. The Indians were restricted by others in the attack, with Hein Nothnagel (2-6) and Charles Hayward (1-8) tying the batsmen down. Manoj Kriplani top scored for the Indians as the result tied their pool up with every team having a win and a loss at that stage. Kriplani