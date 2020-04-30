Bayern star, ex-refugee raises funds for those in camps

AFP, BERLIN





It would be a “disaster” if the coronavirus reaches one of the world’s many refugee camps, like the one he was born in, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies told a videoconference from Munich, Germany, on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old started life in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled a civil war in Liberia. The family emigrated to Canada when Davies was five years old.

The move was made possible by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which Davies helped raise funds for on Saturday last week by playing a virtual match against AC Milan goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, 32, another former refugee.

Begovic fled to Germany from Bosnia as a boy before also eventually settling in Canada.

The pair went head-to-head in the e-Football PES 2020 livestreaming tournament, organized by the UNHCR to help the 70 million refugees around the world.

“Right now, the main focus is to raise money to help get refugees whatever they need,” Davies said. “Obviously social distancing is tough for them with things so compact [in the camps] and if the coronavirus hits one of those refugee camps, it could be a disaster.”

“I just want to use my platform to spread the word and help as much as possible,” Davies said. “They [UNHCR] helped me out when I was in a camp and I wanted to support them.”

The game raised about 9,000 euros (US$9,777) in donations.

“It was really fun, but I think he won more games than I did,” Davies said of Begovic.

Davies joined Bayern in late 2018 and this season nailed down a first-team berth at leftback, despite arriving from the Vancouver Whitecaps as a winger.

The Bundesliga season was halted in the middle of last month due to the pandemic, but Davies has kept busy improving his German and last week signed a contract extension until 2025.

He has entertained Bayern fans on social media during the lockdown with videos of him trying to master tricky words in the Bavarian dialect.

His dubbed version of the Backstreet Boys’ hit I Want It That Way went viral on TikTok.

The German Football League (DFL) has said that it is ready to resume from May 9, albeit behind closed doors, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government must still the league a green light.

With Bayern four points clear at the top of the table and on course for an eighth straight league title, Davies said that playing the remaining nine games in near-empty stadiums would be a challenge.

“If it happens, it is going to be different,” Davies said. “The fans are a part of us, but it’s for everyone’s safety, so I don’t mind it.”