Badminton’s Thomas and Uber Cup team championships yesterday were postponed for a second time to Oct. 3 to Oct. 11 after Denmark extended its COVID-19 social distancing measures, officials said.
The men’s and women’s tournaments, originally scheduled for next month in Aarhus, had been delayed for three months, but were shifted again after Denmark said that large gatherings remained banned until the end of August, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said.
“It is sad for us to change the dates again. However, our immediate concern is with the safety of all involved in this very uncertain time,” Badminton Denmark CEO Bo Jensen said in a BWF statement.
“It’s still an achievement for us to be the first country outside of Asia to host the BWF Thomas and Uber Cup finals and we are looking forward to welcoming fans, players, volunteers, officials and staff in the safest way possible,” he said.
Badminton’s All England Championships were one of the last major events held worldwide before the coronavirus put most professional sports on hold last month.
CRICKET Taipei tournament to start The Taipei T10 Cricket League is to begin tomorrow at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Eight teams signed up for the league after the proposal was made just three weeks ago. The Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are to open proceedings with their match at 11:30am, followed by the Titans against the TCA Indians at 1:30pm. The third match is between the FCC Formosans and the Chiayi Swingers at 3:30pm. The tournament is to run for four weeks on Saturdays and Sundays through May 16, or May 23 should the weather intervene. One of
English-language commentary is to soon be available for all four Taiwanese professional baseball league teams to meet increasing demand from non-Chinese speaking fans, as the CPBL is the only league hosting games worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The games are being held behind closed doors with just the players, coaches, referees and cheerleaders due to social distancing rules. The Taoyuan-based Rakuten Monkeys began offering English-language commentary on Wednesday last week through their broadcaster, Eleven Sports, in addition to their existing Chinese-language broadcasts on local cable TV channels and online. The English-language service, featuring World Baseball Softball Confederation Asia correspondent Richard Wang
Taiwan’s top hoop stars last night were the focus of basketball fans around the world as Taiwan Beer rebounded from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 94-74, evening up their Super Basketball League (SBL) Finals series 2-2 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City. The International Basketball Federation has made the SBL Finals available for an international audience starved of live-court action due to lockdowns and shuttered seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic by livestreaming all of the games on its YouTube and Facebook channels. The Yulon Dinos took Pauian Archiland in the first-round playoffs with
Jeff Black stamped his class on the Taipei T10 League at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground, with his 46 not out steering the Taiwan Daredevils to a comfortable win in yesterday’s first game. Their opponents, the TCA Indians, scored 71/8 in their 10 overs. Black also featured with the ball, taking 1-21 from his two overs. The Indians were restricted by others in the attack, with Hein Nothnagel (2-6) and Charles Hayward (1-8) tying the batsmen down. Manoj Kriplani top scored for the Indians as the result tied their pool up with every team having a win and a loss at that stage. Kriplani