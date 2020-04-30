England all-rounder Ben Stokes said that he considers Steve Smith a “genius,” but does not think that the Australian’s intense batting approach would work for him.
Smith has even admitted to shadow-practicing in the shower and Australia’s batting mainstay often needs to be told by the team’s management to go easy in net sessions to prevent burnout.
Having shared the Rajasthan Royals dressing room in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Smith, Stokes has observed how Smith approaches his craft and is impressed, as well as amused.
“He’s still strange to play against and he’s still strange to play with — and the best thing about it is that he admits it,” Stokes said in a video chat for his IPL franchise. “But I feel to be a genius you have to be a bit strange — and you know he’s certainly both.”
Smith, who averages 62.8 in Test cricket, last year helped Australia retain the Ashes.
“You’ve just got to hold your hands up sometimes to players like that and go: ‘Yeah you’re on a different level when it comes to batting,’” said Stokes, who last year also played some memorable knocks, including in the final of the Cricket World Cup and the Headingley Test against Australia.
However, Stokes does not think that he could be as obsessed with batting as Smith.
“I could never be like that, personally. I could not think about cricket in the way that he does when it comes to batting,” the 28-year-old said. “You know, obviously he’s on all the time, but that’s why he averages 60 whatever he does in Test cricket.”
