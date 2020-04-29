SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Faroe Islands season to start

While much of European soccer remains at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Faroese championship is to start on Saturday next week, the Faroese Football Association said on Monday. “The Faroese tournament [Betri Deildin] starts on Saturday, May 9th, but for the first few matches, it will be without spectators,” association spokesman Hans Erik Danielsen said. Postponed from the beginning of last month, the championship of 10 clubs is expected to end in November.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Players incur virus fines

Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) has fined four players for breaching social distancing rules as the suspended competition battles to build trust ahead of a planned restart late next month. Australia internationals Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr were fined A$50,000 (US$32,500) for going camping at Mitchell’s farm in New South Wales in defiance of public health orders, while Newcastle Knights player Tyronne Roberts-Davis, who was also on the camping trip, was fined A$10,000, a league statement said yesterday. Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary was fined A$10,000 after he was seen in a photograph on social media with a group of women. “It’s certainly hard to accept such behavior when the game is doing everything it can to persuade the community that its players are responsible,” Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys said. Mitchell and Addo-Carr on Monday apologized, saying that the trip was organized for members of Addo-Carr’s family who had been having “a tough time.”

CRICKET

Pakistan player gets ban

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal on Monday was banned from all forms of cricket for three years after pleading guilty to failing to report match-fixing approaches, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced. The batsman’s ban is effective from Feb. 20, when he was provisionally suspended by the board under its anti-corruption code, which states a player must report being approached to fix games. “I request all professional cricketers to stay away from the menace of corruption and immediately inform relevant authorities as soon as they are approached,” board security and anti-corruption director Asif Mahmood said. Umar’s ban is the latest in a series of match or spot-fixing punishments meted out to Pakistan players.

CYCLING

Cut grand tours: Valverde

Spain’s Alejandro Valverde on Monday said that cycling should shorten its three grand tours by a week to free up space in the new calendar drawn up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The postponed Tour de France has been rescheduled to start on Aug. 29, with the sport’s two other major races, the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a Espana, due to follow before the end of the year, but a number of one-day races are yet to be given dates and the International Cycling Union could struggle to fit them all in. “With 15 days of racing, that would be enough for the fans to enjoy it and so the races can survive,” Movistar rider Valverde told Spanish journalists. “It’s normal that the Tour takes priority ... but if it were up to me, I would have reduced the grand tours and put some other races in between.”