SOCCER
Faroe Islands season to start
While much of European soccer remains at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Faroese championship is to start on Saturday next week, the Faroese Football Association said on Monday. “The Faroese tournament [Betri Deildin] starts on Saturday, May 9th, but for the first few matches, it will be without spectators,” association spokesman Hans Erik Danielsen said. Postponed from the beginning of last month, the championship of 10 clubs is expected to end in November.
RUGBY LEAGUE
Players incur virus fines
Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) has fined four players for breaching social distancing rules as the suspended competition battles to build trust ahead of a planned restart late next month. Australia internationals Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr were fined A$50,000 (US$32,500) for going camping at Mitchell’s farm in New South Wales in defiance of public health orders, while Newcastle Knights player Tyronne Roberts-Davis, who was also on the camping trip, was fined A$10,000, a league statement said yesterday. Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary was fined A$10,000 after he was seen in a photograph on social media with a group of women. “It’s certainly hard to accept such behavior when the game is doing everything it can to persuade the community that its players are responsible,” Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys said. Mitchell and Addo-Carr on Monday apologized, saying that the trip was organized for members of Addo-Carr’s family who had been having “a tough time.”
CRICKET
Pakistan player gets ban
Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal on Monday was banned from all forms of cricket for three years after pleading guilty to failing to report match-fixing approaches, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced. The batsman’s ban is effective from Feb. 20, when he was provisionally suspended by the board under its anti-corruption code, which states a player must report being approached to fix games. “I request all professional cricketers to stay away from the menace of corruption and immediately inform relevant authorities as soon as they are approached,” board security and anti-corruption director Asif Mahmood said. Umar’s ban is the latest in a series of match or spot-fixing punishments meted out to Pakistan players.
CYCLING
Cut grand tours: Valverde
Spain’s Alejandro Valverde on Monday said that cycling should shorten its three grand tours by a week to free up space in the new calendar drawn up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The postponed Tour de France has been rescheduled to start on Aug. 29, with the sport’s two other major races, the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a Espana, due to follow before the end of the year, but a number of one-day races are yet to be given dates and the International Cycling Union could struggle to fit them all in. “With 15 days of racing, that would be enough for the fans to enjoy it and so the races can survive,” Movistar rider Valverde told Spanish journalists. “It’s normal that the Tour takes priority ... but if it were up to me, I would have reduced the grand tours and put some other races in between.”
CRICKET Taipei tournament to start The Taipei T10 Cricket League is to begin tomorrow at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Eight teams signed up for the league after the proposal was made just three weeks ago. The Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are to open proceedings with their match at 11:30am, followed by the Titans against the TCA Indians at 1:30pm. The third match is between the FCC Formosans and the Chiayi Swingers at 3:30pm. The tournament is to run for four weeks on Saturdays and Sundays through May 16, or May 23 should the weather intervene. One of
English-language commentary is to soon be available for all four Taiwanese professional baseball league teams to meet increasing demand from non-Chinese speaking fans, as the CPBL is the only league hosting games worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The games are being held behind closed doors with just the players, coaches, referees and cheerleaders due to social distancing rules. The Taoyuan-based Rakuten Monkeys began offering English-language commentary on Wednesday last week through their broadcaster, Eleven Sports, in addition to their existing Chinese-language broadcasts on local cable TV channels and online. The English-language service, featuring World Baseball Softball Confederation Asia correspondent Richard Wang
Taiwan’s top hoop stars last night were the focus of basketball fans around the world as Taiwan Beer rebounded from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 94-74, evening up their Super Basketball League (SBL) Finals series 2-2 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City. The International Basketball Federation has made the SBL Finals available for an international audience starved of live-court action due to lockdowns and shuttered seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic by livestreaming all of the games on its YouTube and Facebook channels. The Yulon Dinos took Pauian Archiland in the first-round playoffs with
The TCA Indians and the FCC Formosans made the best starts as the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament launched at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District yesterday. The Indians and Formosans both won in their only games, while the Hsinchu Titans also had a victory, beating the Taiwan Daredevils in the opening match, but falling to the Indians in the second. The Formosans downed the Chiayi Swingers in the third match. The batsmen struggled for runs on a pitch that offered variable bounce, with the highest innings score being the 71/6 that the Indians made before restricting the Titans to 68/6, although the