World champion Lewis Hamilton said that Formula One’s coronavirus suspension has left a “big void” in his life as the sport waits to see if it can return in July.
Hamilton, who began go-karting as a child and has risen through the ranks of motorsports, said that he misses racing daily after the F1 season failed to get underway.
“I miss racing every day. This is the first time since I was eight that I haven’t started a season,” the British Mercedes driver posted on Instagram. “When you live and breathe something you love, when it’s gone, there’s definitely a big void, but there’s always positives to take from these times.”
The first practice session of the year was just hours away when last month’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix was scrapped, triggering a succession of cancelations.
The sports’ bosses are hoping to start the delayed season at the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5, while fans are to be barred from the British Grand Prix on July 19.
However, Hamilton said that the virus shutdown — which has all but closed down professional sports and dramatically slowed economic activity — has not been all bad news.
“Right now, we all have time in the world to reflect on life, our decisions, our goals, the people we have around us, our careers,” Hamilton said. “Today, we see clearer skies all over the world, less animals being slaughtered for our pleasure simply because our demands are much lower and everyone is staying in. Let’s not come back the same as we went into this tough time. Let’s come out of it with better knowledge of our world, changing our personal choices and habits.”
