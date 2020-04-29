British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden said that he has been in talks with the Premier League with the aim of getting soccer back on the field as quickly as possible.
“I personally have been in talks with the Premier League with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community, but of course, any such moves would have to be consistent with public health guidance,” Dowden told a parliamentary question-and-answer session.
The Premier League, which has been on hold since March 13, remains suspended, as lockdown measures are in place in the UK until Thursday next week, when the government is set to review the restrictions in place.
However, four clubs — Arsenal, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion — have reopened their training grounds, allowing limited return to training while observing social distancing protocols.
Those clubs have said that players would only be using outdoor field facilities for individual work and would not take part in team activities.
Premier League clubs are to hold their latest videoconferencing call on Friday, as they continue to evaluate various options for finishing the season — but a restart of matches is not expected until June at the earliest.
The league last week said that it was “working through complex planning scenarios,” and that there are a number of practical hurdles that they are facing.
With the ban on mass public gatherings likely to be one of the last restrictions removed, rescheduled games could be held behind closed doors, possibly at neutral venues.
The English Cricket Board has been given the leading role for all of the country’s sports, including soccer, in examining how to create “biosecure” venues, with the focus on stadiums with hotel facilities connected or nearby — to limit the need for extensive travel.
Brighton said in a statement on Monday that restricted external access to training pitches is to be given to “first-team players only, for non-compulsory individual training.”
“Players will need to book and be allotted staggered arrival slots, allocated their own area to train and expected to fully adhere to social distancing rules while doing so, and when arriving and exiting the facility,” the statement added.
Watford chairman Scott Duxbury said that the league must ensure that there is no additional strain placed on the British National Health Service (NHS).
“I feel uncomfortable at this stage talking about soccer as a narrative with there being stresses on the NHS — and that has to be a priority,” Duxbury told a news conference yesterday. “Do I want to resume soccer? Absolutely... I’ll be led by the government. If they say it’s safe and we’re not going to put pressure on the NHS, then fantastic, but I think we have to be led to make sure that it is safe and that we are not rushing.”
Watford have opened their doors to Watford General Hospital and are offering beds, food and training areas to support NHS staff at Vicarage Road.
“I feel truly privileged to help and assist the hospital, and it’s a real demonstration of the quality of staff that we have at this club,” Duxbury added.
Additional reporting by AFP
