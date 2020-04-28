England’s Jofra Archer on Sunday said that he had finally found his World Cup winner’s medal after “going mad” looking for the prized possession following a house move.
The 25-year-old Sussex fast bowler published a photograph of the medal on a bed with the caption: “Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom.”
Archer, when previously asked about the whereabouts of his medal, told BBC Radio on Saturday: “I had it hanging off a portrait someone did for me and sent to me, I had my medal hanging on that.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall, but there’s no medal. I turned the house upside down for about a week, but I still haven’t managed to find it,” he said.
“I know it should be in the house, so I will keep eyes out for it, but I’ve gone mad looking for it already,” he said.
Last year saw the Barbados-born Archer establish himself on the global stage as he helped England win their first men’s 50-over global title, with his 20 wickets at 23.05 the most taken by any member of the champions’ squad during the tournament.
Archer, who only made his international debut last year, was also given the daunting responsibility of bowling the super over in the final at Lord’s.
He held his nerve brilliantly as England edged out New Zealand in a thrilling finish decided on boundary countback when the teams’ scores were level after both regulation play and the super over.
CRICKET Taipei tournament to start The Taipei T10 Cricket League is to begin tomorrow at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Eight teams signed up for the league after the proposal was made just three weeks ago. The Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are to open proceedings with their match at 11:30am, followed by the Titans against the TCA Indians at 1:30pm. The third match is between the FCC Formosans and the Chiayi Swingers at 3:30pm. The tournament is to run for four weeks on Saturdays and Sundays through May 16, or May 23 should the weather intervene. One of
Taiwan’s top hoop stars last night were the focus of basketball fans around the world as Taiwan Beer rebounded from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 94-74, evening up their Super Basketball League (SBL) Finals series 2-2 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City. The International Basketball Federation has made the SBL Finals available for an international audience starved of live-court action due to lockdowns and shuttered seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic by livestreaming all of the games on its YouTube and Facebook channels. The Yulon Dinos took Pauian Archiland in the first-round playoffs with
English-language commentary is to soon be available for all four Taiwanese professional baseball league teams to meet increasing demand from non-Chinese speaking fans, as the CPBL is the only league hosting games worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The games are being held behind closed doors with just the players, coaches, referees and cheerleaders due to social distancing rules. The Taoyuan-based Rakuten Monkeys began offering English-language commentary on Wednesday last week through their broadcaster, Eleven Sports, in addition to their existing Chinese-language broadcasts on local cable TV channels and online. The English-language service, featuring World Baseball Softball Confederation Asia correspondent Richard Wang
The TCA Indians and the FCC Formosans made the best starts as the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament launched at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District yesterday. The Indians and Formosans both won in their only games, while the Hsinchu Titans also had a victory, beating the Taiwan Daredevils in the opening match, but falling to the Indians in the second. The Formosans downed the Chiayi Swingers in the third match. The batsmen struggled for runs on a pitch that offered variable bounce, with the highest innings score being the 71/6 that the Indians made before restricting the Titans to 68/6, although the