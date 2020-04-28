Archer finds his World Cup medal after home move

England’s Jofra Archer on Sunday said that he had finally found his World Cup winner’s medal after “going mad” looking for the prized possession following a house move.

The 25-year-old Sussex fast bowler published a photograph of the medal on a bed with the caption: “Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom.”

Archer, when previously asked about the whereabouts of his medal, told BBC Radio on Saturday: “I had it hanging off a portrait someone did for me and sent to me, I had my medal hanging on that.”

England’s Jofra Archer holds the Cricket World Cup and wears his winners’ medal around his neck at a victory event at The Oval in London on July 15 last year. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall, but there’s no medal. I turned the house upside down for about a week, but I still haven’t managed to find it,” he said.

“I know it should be in the house, so I will keep eyes out for it, but I’ve gone mad looking for it already,” he said.

Last year saw the Barbados-born Archer establish himself on the global stage as he helped England win their first men’s 50-over global title, with his 20 wickets at 23.05 the most taken by any member of the champions’ squad during the tournament.

Archer, who only made his international debut last year, was also given the daunting responsibility of bowling the super over in the final at Lord’s.

He held his nerve brilliantly as England edged out New Zealand in a thrilling finish decided on boundary countback when the teams’ scores were level after both regulation play and the super over.