The French Formula One Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 at Le Castellet has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while spectators will not be allowed at the British Grand Prix in July, organizers said yesterday.
The Formula One season has yet to start and the French race at the southern circuit is the 10th to be hit by the pandemic.
“Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event,” French Grand Prix managing director Eric Boullier said.
Formula One chairman Chase Carey said that it was disappointing, but “we fully support the decision taken by the French authorities in France and look forward to being back at Paul Ricard soon.”
France has banned major events until the middle of July and also imposed travel restrictions.
Next month’s showcase race in Monaco has already been canceled, with the March 15 Australian opener in Melbourne called off and eight other races awaiting rescheduling with Formula One hoping to put on a calendar of 15 to 18 races.
The season is now expected to start in Austria on July 5 at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring, in what could be a double-header without spectators.
The British Grand Prix, a home race for most of the 10 teams as well as Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, remains on for July 19, but behind closed doors.
“I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year’s British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone,” Stuart Pringle, the circuit’s managing director, said in a message to fans. “We have left this difficult decision for as long as possible, but it is abundantly clear given the current conditions in the country and the government requirements in place now and for the foreseeable future, that a Grand Prix under normal conditions is just not going to be possible.”
“Our obligations to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in preparing and delivering the event ... means that this is the best, safest and only decision we could make,” Prongle said.
CRICKET Taipei tournament to start The Taipei T10 Cricket League is to begin tomorrow at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Eight teams signed up for the league after the proposal was made just three weeks ago. The Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are to open proceedings with their match at 11:30am, followed by the Titans against the TCA Indians at 1:30pm. The third match is between the FCC Formosans and the Chiayi Swingers at 3:30pm. The tournament is to run for four weeks on Saturdays and Sundays through May 16, or May 23 should the weather intervene. One of
Taiwan’s top hoop stars last night were the focus of basketball fans around the world as Taiwan Beer rebounded from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 94-74, evening up their Super Basketball League (SBL) Finals series 2-2 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City. The International Basketball Federation has made the SBL Finals available for an international audience starved of live-court action due to lockdowns and shuttered seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic by livestreaming all of the games on its YouTube and Facebook channels. The Yulon Dinos took Pauian Archiland in the first-round playoffs with
English-language commentary is to soon be available for all four Taiwanese professional baseball league teams to meet increasing demand from non-Chinese speaking fans, as the CPBL is the only league hosting games worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The games are being held behind closed doors with just the players, coaches, referees and cheerleaders due to social distancing rules. The Taoyuan-based Rakuten Monkeys began offering English-language commentary on Wednesday last week through their broadcaster, Eleven Sports, in addition to their existing Chinese-language broadcasts on local cable TV channels and online. The English-language service, featuring World Baseball Softball Confederation Asia correspondent Richard Wang
The TCA Indians and the FCC Formosans made the best starts as the Taipei T10 Cricket Tournament launched at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District yesterday. The Indians and Formosans both won in their only games, while the Hsinchu Titans also had a victory, beating the Taiwan Daredevils in the opening match, but falling to the Indians in the second. The Formosans downed the Chiayi Swingers in the third match. The batsmen struggled for runs on a pitch that offered variable bounce, with the highest innings score being the 71/6 that the Indians made before restricting the Titans to 68/6, although the