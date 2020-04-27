NBA facilities to begin reopening on Friday: source

AP, MIAMI





National Basketball Association (NBA) players are to be allowed to return to team training facilities from Friday, provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement still in place as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and be limited to individual sessions only, a person familiar with the league’s decision said.

The person spoke to reporters on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the directives from the league were not released publicly.

Group practices would not be allowed yet and teams will not yet be permitted to organize in-person workouts.

However, as some US states and municipalities began loosening restrictions on personal movement, the NBA decided it was time to let players return to their practice courts — if only on a limited basis, he person said.

Georgia and Oklahoma are among the states that have allowed some businesses to reopen, while some cities in Florida are expected to loosen their stay-at-home policies in the next few days, even though health officials are warning that such moves are being made too quickly.

For those teams in cities where stay-at-home orders still make such a return impossible, the NBA said it would work to find “alternative arrangements,” the person said.

This move does not mean that a resumption of games is imminent. Still, the decision to let teams back into facilities is a significant step.

ESPN first reported details of the NBA’s decision.

In the National Hockey League, suspended at about the same point of the season as the NBA, deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that its officials “haven’t made any decisions yet.”

The NHL owes players and teams guidance before Thursday and would consider its next steps in that context, Daly said.

Many NBA players have said that they have not even had access to a basket since the NBA on March 19 ordered teams to close their practice facilities.

All-Star Jimmy Butler sent baskets to his Miami Heat teammates earlier this month, but some other players have said that they have not even touched a basketball during the shutdown.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said on several occasions that the league does not anticipate being able to decide until sometime next month at the earliest if a resumption of the season is possible.

The NBA on March 11 suspended the season.

It ordered teams to shutter their facilities eight days later, saying at the time that it was doing so “in light of the rapidly developing coronavirus situation, and consistent with evolving advice from health experts regarding how to promote individual and public health while minimizing the spread of the virus.”