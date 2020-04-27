Taiwan Beer win, move one game from 2020 title

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan Beer yesterday defeated the Yulon Dinos 90-82 to take a 3-2 lead in the Super Basketball League (SBL) finals at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City.

The win gave them a chance to clinch the series tomorrow, while the Dinos would force a winner-take-all game on Thursday with victory.

Taiwan Beer capitalized on a strong first quarter to lead 65-62 after the third and eased away in the fourth.