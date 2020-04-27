Taiwan Beer yesterday defeated the Yulon Dinos 90-82 to take a 3-2 lead in the Super Basketball League (SBL) finals at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City.
The win gave them a chance to clinch the series tomorrow, while the Dinos would force a winner-take-all game on Thursday with victory.
Taiwan Beer capitalized on a strong first quarter to lead 65-62 after the third and eased away in the fourth.
Photo: Lin Chen-kung, Taipei Times
CRICKET Taipei tournament to start The Taipei T10 Cricket League is to begin tomorrow at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Eight teams signed up for the league after the proposal was made just three weeks ago. The Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are to open proceedings with their match at 11:30am, followed by the Titans against the TCA Indians at 1:30pm. The third match is between the FCC Formosans and the Chiayi Swingers at 3:30pm. The tournament is to run for four weeks on Saturdays and Sundays through May 16, or May 23 should the weather intervene. One of
COVID-19 CONUNDRUM: Former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo said that action should not resume until players can get vaccinated against the coronavirus Novak Djokovic faces a dilemma if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the hiatus created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world No. 1 said on Sunday. “Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether
English-language commentary is to soon be available for all four Taiwanese professional baseball league teams to meet increasing demand from non-Chinese speaking fans, as the CPBL is the only league hosting games worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The games are being held behind closed doors with just the players, coaches, referees and cheerleaders due to social distancing rules. The Taoyuan-based Rakuten Monkeys began offering English-language commentary on Wednesday last week through their broadcaster, Eleven Sports, in addition to their existing Chinese-language broadcasts on local cable TV channels and online. The English-language service, featuring World Baseball Softball Confederation Asia correspondent Richard Wang
Taiwan’s top hoop stars last night were the focus of basketball fans around the world as Taiwan Beer rebounded from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 94-74, evening up their Super Basketball League (SBL) Finals series 2-2 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City. The International Basketball Federation has made the SBL Finals available for an international audience starved of live-court action due to lockdowns and shuttered seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic by livestreaming all of the games on its YouTube and Facebook channels. The Yulon Dinos took Pauian Archiland in the first-round playoffs with